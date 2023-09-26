Alabama football: See how the future of the Crimson Tide fared during the week of Sept. 22

As the high school football season rolls on, the future of Alabama football continues to show their skills. Here's a look at some of the top performances by Crimson Tide commitments from the week of Sept. 22.

Jaime Ffrench

Mandarin (Florida), Class of 2025

Performance: Despite Mandarin's 23-22 loss to Creekside (Florida), Ffrench hauled in two passes for 31 yards, putting him at 475 yards receiving this season.

Rydarrius Morgan

Central Phenix City (Alabama), Class of 2024

Performance: The safety had a 17-yard punt return for a touchdown in Central's 55-0 win over JAG last Thursday.

Special teams Stats vs JAG: (Sr.) Ethan Paul was perfect on extra points and had 7 out of 9 touchbacks on the night, (8th grader) Jack Ciancio was 1/1 on extra points,(Sr.) Red Morgan had a 17 yard punt return for a touchdown. — Central High School Recruiting (@RecruitDevils) September 23, 2023

ALABAMA'S DEFENSE AGANIST OLE MISS: Numbers you don't know from Alabama football's defensive dominance of Ole Miss

CFB RANKINGS: College football rankings: Where Alabama football ranks after win over Ole Miss

Caleb Odom

Carrollton (Georgia), Class of 2024

Performance: Odom hauled in a 37-yard touchdown pass in Carrollton's 49-0 win over Hillgrove (Georgia) last Friday.

USC commit Julian Lewis letting it fly for Bama commit Caleb Odom 💸 @JuJuLewis10 @calebodomm pic.twitter.com/Bvt8YjBtyq — Overtime (@overtime) September 23, 2023

Rico Scott

Bishop McDevitt (Pennsylvania), Class of 2024

Performance: Scott once again showed his skills in Bishop McDevitt's 48-7 win last week. The receiver hauled in two passes for touchdowns, one for 18 yards and another for seven. He also ran in an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of the game.

TOUCHDOWN: Welp. That didn’t take long. Alabama commit Rico Scott takes a handoff 80 yards to the house to make it 7-0 on the first play from scrimmage.



Bishop McDevitt 7, Cedar Cliff 0. — Clay Sauertieg (@ByCSauertieg) September 22, 2023

Ryan Williams

Saraland (Alabama), Class of 2025

Performance: Williams added in his sixth receiving touchdown of the season in Saraland's 66-0 win over Robertsdale last week, where he caught four passes for 51 yards. He also added in a 17-yard punt return.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Caleb Odom and Alabama football commit performances from Sept. 22