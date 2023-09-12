Alabama football: See how the future of the Crimson Tide fared during the week of Sept. 8

The future of Alabama football continues to show their skills during the 2023 high school football season. Here's a look at some of the top performances by Crimson Tide commitments during the week of Sept. 8.

Amari Jefferson

Baylor School (Tennessee), Class of 2024

Performance: The wide receiver had eight receptions for 61 yards along with a touchdown in Baylor School's 34-31 win over Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee).

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Gadsden City (Alabama), Class of 2024

Performance: Kirkpatrick Jr. continues to live up to his name. In Gadsden City's 49-14 win over Buckhorn (Alabama), the safety added in a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Jaylen Mbakwe

Clay-Chalkville (Alabama), Class of 2024

Performance: Despite being the No. 2 cornerback in Alabama on 247Sports Composite, Mbakwe has been playing quarterback at Clay-Chalkville this season. Last week, he led the Cougars to a 46-3 victory over Hueytown (Alabama), where he hauled in seven passes for 107 yards and one touchdown, along with rushing for 138 yards and three touchdowns.

Peyton Woodyard

St. John Bosco (California), Class of 2024

Performance: A former Georgia commit before flipping to Alabama, Woodyard has been battling a left leg injury early this season. He was able to return to the field last week in his team's 37-14 win over St. Francis Academy (Maryland). The safety finished the game with five tackles, two quarterback pressures along with snagging an interception.

Rydarrius Morgan

Central-Phenix City (Alabama), Class of 2024

Performance: In Central-Phenix City's 48-7 win over Enterprise (Alabama) last week, the safety finished the night with six tackles, two of those for loss, along with two pass deflections.

Had a great team win last night……On to the next 😉 @AL7AFootball @CHSREDDEVILS pic.twitter.com/lPPVg7TE0z — RYDARRIUS “RED“ MORGAN (@Rydarrius1) September 9, 2023

