Alabama football: See how the future of the Crimson Tide fared during the week of Sept. 29

As the high school football season has officially reached the midway point, the future of Alabama football continues to show their skills and prove why they are some of the top ranked recruits in the country. Here's a look at some of the top performances by Crimson Tide commitments from the week of Sept. 29.

Jaylen Mbakwe

Clay-Chalkville (Alabama), Class of 2024

Performance: The five-star had a huge performance on a national stage in Clay-Chalkville's 36-33 win over Class 7A powerhouse Thompson last Thursday. He rushed for 168 yards and accounted for all five of his team's touchdowns, while also throwing for 100 yards and converting on a 2-point coversion.

Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe was unstoppable with the ball in his hands, accounting for 268 total yards and 5 touchdowns 😤@JayMbakwe | @CCHSfootbal pic.twitter.com/2qzbMsFXEw — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) September 29, 2023

Amari Jefferson

Baylor School (Tennessee), Class of 2024

Performance: Despite the 34-31 loss to McCallie (Tennessee), Jefferson hauled in two touchdowns, including one for 55-yards.

💣



Alabama 4-star WR commit Amari Jefferson beats the secondary for a 55-yard TD‼️



(🎥: @ScenicCitySprts)https://t.co/Xkqp3VqQQa



pic.twitter.com/4OEIXAQgRh — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) September 30, 2023

Quinton Reese

Ramsay (Alabama), Class of 2024

Performance: Despite Ramsay suffering its first loss, 13-7, to Auburn last week, Reese finished the game with 17 tackles, two of those for loss.

Julian Sayin

Carlsbad (California), Class of 2024

Performance: In Carlsbad's 35-14 win over Mission Hills last Saturday, Sayin went 19-for-22, throwing for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Sayin to Ball from 9 yards out pic.twitter.com/AxLjyQF9Hw — Carlsbad Athletics (@CbadAthletics) September 30, 2023

Ryan Williams

Saraland (Alabama), Class of 2025

Performance: Williams had a big performance in Saraland's 70-20 victory over Foley last Friday. He accounted for two rushing touchdowns, one for six yards and the other for 25, and hauled in a 40-yard receiving touchdown.

