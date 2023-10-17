Alabama football: See how the future of the Crimson Tide fared during the week of Oct. 13

Alabama football commits continue to impress in high school football action. See how some of the future of the Crimson Tide fared in high school play during the week of Oct. 13.

Sterling Dixon

Spanish Fort (Alabama), Class of 2024, LB/edge

Performance: Dixon had an impressive showing in Spanish Fort's 41-19 win last week over McGill-Toolen. He racked up 21 tackles, with five of them being for loss, and three sacks.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Gadsden City (Alabama), Class of 2024, CB

Performance: Kirkpatrick Jr. had another big week in Gadsden City's 42-13 win over Mae Jemison. He finished the night with 220-total yards and three touchdowns — a 90-yard pick 6, 55-yard punt return and a 20-yard receiving touchdown — along with a forced fumble and three tackles.

Anthony Rogers

IMG Academy (Florida), Class of 2025, RB

Performance: Rogers scored two touchdowns on just four carries in IMG Academy's 55-14 win over Pine Forest last week.

Rico Scott

Bishop McDevitt (Pennsylvania), Class of 2024, WR

Performance: Rico Scott hauled in six passes for 159 yds and two touchdowns in Bishop McDevitt's 49-0 rout over Red Land.

Ryan Williams

Saraland (Alabama), Class of 2025, WR

Performance: Williams continues to impress this season, with the five-star hauling in three passes for 46 yards and a score in Saraland's 56-7 win over Baldwin County.

