Alabama football: See how Crimson Tide commits fared during the week of Nov. 10

Here's a rundown of how some of the future of Alabama football performed during high school action last week. Some saw their seasons come to an end, while others continue in the playoff hunt.

Zion Grady

Charles Henderson (Alabama), Class of 2025, EDGE

Performance: The Crimson Tide's newest commit added five tackles in Charles Henderson's opening round playoff win over Selma last week.

Amari Jefferson

Baylor School (Tennessee), Class of 2024, WR

Performance: Jefferson hauled in six passes for 156 yards and three scores, all in the first half, in the Baylor School's playoff win last week.

Great team win last night! Had 6 catchs for 156 and 3tds (in the first half). Semis up next… @ErikKimrey @CoachJoeCox @HolmonWiggins pic.twitter.com/3ZhorqENCg — Amari Jefferson (@AmariJefferson6) November 11, 2023

Jaylen Mbakwe

Clay-Chalkville (Alabama), Class of 2024, CB

Performance: In Clay-Chalkville's first round playoff win over Cullman last week, Mbakwe went 9-for-12 for 146 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing the ball six times for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama 5-Star ATH commit Jaylen Mbakwe @JayMbakwe gets busy in a tight space to extend Clay-Chalkville’s lead over Cullman. pic.twitter.com/f9c9VdcXov — Touchdown Alabama Recruiting (@TDARecruiting) November 11, 2023

Rydarrius Morgan

Central-Phenix City (Alabama), Class of 2024, S

Performance: Morgan tallied an interception in Central-Phenix City's opening round playoff win over Davidson, along with adding in a tackle.

Defensive plays round 1: Jiquan Sanks had a 90 yard interception TD, Tristan Lyles had a sack, strip, and recovery that set up a touchdown, Red Morgan had an interception. — Central High School Recruiting (@RecruitDevils) November 11, 2023

Julian Sayin

Carlsbad (California), Class of 2024, QB

Performance: The five-star wrapped up his high school career last week, throwing for three touchdowns in Carlsbad's 46-45 overtime loss to Granite Hills.

