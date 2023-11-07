Alabama football: See how Crimson Tide recruits fared during the week of Nov. 3

The high school football season may be winding down, but that does not mean the intensity of play from Alabama football commits is stopping by any means.

Here's a roundup of how some of future Crimson Tide players performed during high school action from the week of Nov. 3.

Antonio Coleman

Saraland (Alabama), Class of 2025, DL

Performance: Coleman tallied six total tackles, two for loss, along with one sack in Saraland's 70-27 win over McGill-Toolen, putting the four-star at 43 total tackles this season.

Dontrell Glover

Langston Hughes (Georgia), Class of 2025, OT

Performance: The four-star helped the Panthers rush for 202 yards in the 56-9 win over Paulding County last week.

Cayden Jones

Christ School (North Carolina), Class of 2024, LB

Performance: The four-star linebacker finished Christ School's game on Friday night with four total tackles and two sacks. He also added a touchdown pass and a touchdown reception in the win.

If you’re keeping track at home, Cayden Jones has caught a touchdown, thrown for one, and of course this. All in the first half. Greenies lead Charlotte Country Day, 40-0, at the half. More video is on our GreenieSports Instagram. @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/DEqHJG3wLr — Christ School Athletics (@greeniesports) November 4, 2023

Anthony Rogers

IMG Academy (Florida), Class of 2025, RB

Performance: The four-star running back ran eight times for 105 yards and one touchdown in IMG Academy's 47-0 win last week.

Mason Short

Evans (Georgia), Class of 2025, OL

Performance: Short helped Evans rush for a season-high 365 yards in a 35-20 win over South Effingham.

