Advertisement

Alabama football: See how Crimson Tide recruits fared during the week of Nov. 3

Anna Snyder, Tuscaloosa News
·2 min read

The high school football season may be winding down, but that does not mean the intensity of play from Alabama football commits is stopping by any means.

Here's a roundup of how some of future Crimson Tide players performed during high school action from the week of Nov. 3.

Antonio Coleman

Saraland (Alabama), Class of 2025, DL

Performance: Coleman tallied six total tackles, two for loss, along with one sack in Saraland's 70-27 win over McGill-Toolen, putting the four-star at 43 total tackles this season.

Dontrell Glover

Langston Hughes (Georgia), Class of 2025, OT

Performance: The four-star helped the Panthers rush for 202 yards in the 56-9 win over Paulding County last week.

REQUIRED READING: How Alabama football finally ran the (dang) ball vs. LSU

ALABAMA FOOTBALL RANKING AFTER LSU WIN: College football rankings: Where Alabama football is ranked in top 25 after win over LSU

Cayden Jones

Christ School (North Carolina), Class of 2024, LB

Performance: The four-star linebacker finished Christ School's game on Friday night with four total tackles and two sacks. He also added a touchdown pass and a touchdown reception in the win.

Anthony Rogers

IMG Academy (Florida), Class of 2025, RB

Performance: The four-star running back ran eight times for 105 yards and one touchdown in IMG Academy's 47-0 win last week.

Mason Short

Evans (Georgia), Class of 2025, OL

Performance: Short helped Evans rush for a season-high 365 yards in a 35-20 win over South Effingham.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Antonio Coleman and Alabama football commit performances from Nov. 3