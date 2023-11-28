Alabama football: See how Crimson Tide commits fared during the week of Nov. 24

While the high school football season is winding down across the country, some athletes are putting on their best performances with a possible state championship on the line. Here's a rundown of how some of the future of Alabama football performed during high school action last week.

Jeremiah Beaman

Parker (Alabama), Class of 2024, DL

Performance: Beaman had 4.5 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack in Parker's 35-20 win over Gadsden City last week. Parker now plays Clay-Chalkville in the semifinals on Friday.

Jaime Ffrench Jr.

Mandarin (Florida), Class of 2025, WR

Performance: Ffrench Jr. hauled in eight passes for 117 yards and one touchdown in Mandarin's 28-24 win on Friday. Mandarin now plays Monarch in the semifinals on Friday.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Gadsden City (Alabama), Class of 2024, S

Performance: In Gadsden City's quarterfinal loss to Parker, Kirkpatrick Jr. had 5.5 tackles, including one for a loss and a pass break-up, while adding 188 return yards.

Rico Scott

Bishop McDevitt (Pennsylvania), Class of 2024, WR

Performance: Scott hauled in a 25-yard touchdown reception in Bishop McDevitt's 23-17 win on Friday night. Bishop McDevitt advances to play Dallas on Friday in the semifinals.

What a turn of events! Barons fumble Next play. @Stone_Saunders8 hits @Rico_Scott1 for the 25 yard Td. They get the 2 and it’s @McD_Football_ 23-17 with 8:29 left pic.twitter.com/WQ4u1oVdF4 — Pennsylvania Football News (@PaFootballNews) November 25, 2023

Ryan Williams

Saraland (Alabama), Class of 2025, WR

Performance: In Saraland's 31-21 victory over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Williams hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass from KJ Lacy for a score. Saraland now faces Pike Road at home on Friday in the semifinals as it looks for its second straight state title.

KJ Lacy connects with Alabama commit @Ryanwms1 for the 56-yard TD reception to extend Saraland’s lead.



3:00 3Q | SHS 28, HHS 7 — Anna Snyder (@annaesnyder2) November 25, 2023

