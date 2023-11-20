Advertisement

Alabama football: See how Crimson Tide commits fared during the week of Nov. 17

Anna Snyder, Tuscaloosa News
While the high school football season is winding down across the country, some athletes are putting on their best performances with a possible state championship on the line. Here's a rundown of how some of the future of Alabama football performed during high school action last week.

Jeremiah Beaman

Parker (Alabama), Class of 2024, DL

Performance: Beaman was an instrumental part of the Parker defense in its 21-14 win over Oxford. He tallied seven total tackles and 4.0 sacks.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Gadsden City (Alabama), Class of 2024, S

Performance: In Gadsden City's 22-15 round two playoff win last week, Kirkpatrick Jr. recorded 5.5 tackles, including 0.5 for a loss. He also added 34 yards of total offense. The Titans now travel to Parker in the quarterfinal round of the AHSAA playoffs.

Jaylen Mbakwe

Clay-Chalkville (Alabama), Class of 2024, CB

Performance: Mbakwe accounted for both of Clay-Chalkville's touchdowns in a 17-14 win against Mountain Brook last week, including converting on a fourth down for a 27-yard touchdown. Now, Clay-Chalkville faces Muscle Shoals in the quarterfinal round of AHSAA playoffs.

Caleb Odom

Carrollton (Georgia), Class of 2024, WR

Performance: Odom hauled in four passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns in Carrollton's 45-28 round two playoff win over Valdosta. Now, Odom and the Trojans prepare for the quarterfinal round of the GHSA playoffs against Walton this week.

Peyton Woodyard

St. John Bosco (California), Class of 2024, S

Performance: Woodyard tallied six solo tackles in St. John Bosco's 43-42-win last week. Now, Woodyard and his team prepare to face Mater Dai and compete for the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 championship.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Jaylen Mbakwe and Alabama football commit performances from Nov. 17