Alabama football: See how Crimson Tide commits fared during the week of Nov. 17

While the high school football season is winding down across the country, some athletes are putting on their best performances with a possible state championship on the line. Here's a rundown of how some of the future of Alabama football performed during high school action last week.

Jeremiah Beaman

Parker (Alabama), Class of 2024, DL

Performance: Beaman was an instrumental part of the Parker defense in its 21-14 win over Oxford. He tallied seven total tackles and 4.0 sacks.

HUGE sack for @Jeremiah_Beaman while Parker attempts to hold Oxford from tying with 1:13 remaining pic.twitter.com/MwUmptkG0K — Cole Pinkston (@ColePinkston) November 18, 2023

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Gadsden City (Alabama), Class of 2024, S

Performance: In Gadsden City's 22-15 round two playoff win last week, Kirkpatrick Jr. recorded 5.5 tackles, including 0.5 for a loss. He also added 34 yards of total offense. The Titans now travel to Parker in the quarterfinal round of the AHSAA playoffs.

Check out this hit from 2024 #BAMA DB commit Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. 😳😳😳@gctitansfb will face @AHParkerFootba1 in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs next week



📸 @KirkpatrickDre pic.twitter.com/HUpVeuFG9d — Brett Greenberg (@BrettGreenberg_) November 18, 2023

Jaylen Mbakwe

Clay-Chalkville (Alabama), Class of 2024, CB

Performance: Mbakwe accounted for both of Clay-Chalkville's touchdowns in a 17-14 win against Mountain Brook last week, including converting on a fourth down for a 27-yard touchdown. Now, Clay-Chalkville faces Muscle Shoals in the quarterfinal round of AHSAA playoffs.

Alabama 5-Star ATH commit Jaylen Mbakwe @JayMbakwe goes to work and puts Clay-Chalkville on top. pic.twitter.com/5MRhOn3qH9 — Touchdown Alabama Recruiting (@TDARecruiting) November 18, 2023

Caleb Odom

Carrollton (Georgia), Class of 2024, WR

Performance: Odom hauled in four passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns in Carrollton's 45-28 round two playoff win over Valdosta. Now, Odom and the Trojans prepare for the quarterfinal round of the GHSA playoffs against Walton this week.

Blocked him out the frame🤣 @JordanWhite_87 Great run though pic.twitter.com/NYGfCBsaoQ — 𝓬𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓫 𝓸𝓭𝓸𝓶 ✞ (@calebodomm) November 18, 2023

Peyton Woodyard

St. John Bosco (California), Class of 2024, S

Performance: Woodyard tallied six solo tackles in St. John Bosco's 43-42-win last week. Now, Woodyard and his team prepare to face Mater Dai and compete for the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 championship.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

