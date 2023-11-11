So Alabama football is a second-half team? Kentucky would love to have seen it | Goodbread

LEXINGTON, KY. − Alabama football has built a well-earned reputation as a second-half team on its way to a 9-1 mark this season. It's jogged into halftime tunnels tied (South Florida, LSU), trailing by one score (Texas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M), and even trailing by double digits (Tennessee), only to rebound for victories against all but one of those teams.

Kentucky would love to have seen that Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Instead, it got buried in mere minutes.

SAGE WISDOM: I asked Nick Saban for marriage advice ahead of my wedding. Here's what he said

HIGHLIGHTS: Alabama football vs. Kentucky score: Live updates from Kroger Field

Alabama clinched the SEC West and a berth in next month's SEC Championship Game with a 49-21 thrashing that undermined all the data that pegged it as a slow-starting bunch. The Crimson Tide had 14 points before Kentucky ran its fourth offensive play, and 21 points before the Wildcats offense had gained a single yard.

It cruised from there with a few hiccups − namely a pair of first-half turnovers − but this looked, for the first time this season against a decent opponent, like coach Nick Saban's dominant championship Alabama teams that overwhelmed opponents from the outset. Quarterback Jalen Milroe fired early touchdown passes to two wide open receivers on his way to accounting for six total touchdowns, and his still-developing offensive line looked in sync. On defense, cornerback Terrion Arnold's play continued to shine as brightly as anyone on the team, and Kentucky's formidable running game, led by soon-to-be 1,000-yard rusher Ray Davis, was quickly rendered a non-factor.

Saban has bristled a bit at the second-half-team narrative. It's largely a compliment, denoting a team that overcomes in clutch moments. But for a coach who implores his players for 60 minutes of excellence, a second-half team is a glass half-empty.

Earlier this week, Saban was asked why the Crimson Tide offense has struggled to punch in an opening-drive touchdown, something it failed to do for eight consecutive games until doing so against the Wildcats.

"Same thing that goes wrong on anything that doesn't work," he said. "(We) don't execute very well."

On Saturday, the execution was not only strong, it was instant.

It came on the road, and it came minus three starters: Jermaine Burton (illness), Deontae Lawson (ankle) and Jaylen Key (quad).

It came with the kind of authority and dominance that marked the championship brand Alabama built and curated until Georgia came along with a better mousetrap.

And it came with necessary timing, because it will take more than a strong second half to win an SEC Championship Game, or more.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

Tuscaloosa News sport columnist Chase Goodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Second-half team? Alabama football broke the mold in rout of Kentucky