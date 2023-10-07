How Alabama football sealed its 26-20 win against Texas A&M with these key plays

The oft-repeated line about football is that it’s a game of inches.

On what proved to be the game-sealing play for Alabama Saturday in its 26-20 victory Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, it was more like fractions of an inch.

An eight-yard catch from Jase McClellan with just under two minutes remaining gave the No. 10 Crimson Tide a much-needed first down, allowing them to bleed the remaining clock thanks to a handful of plays that followed McClellan’s reception.

It secured a victory for Alabama that moved it to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the SEC at the halfway point of the regular season.

Jase McClellan's bobbled first-down catch

Facing a third-and-7 with a 26-20 lead and two minutes remaining, Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe, looking to get the first down while not stopping the clock, dumped a pass off to McClellan.

The pass was low and short of the sticks, with McClellan bending down to retrieve it. When he initially tried to bring it in, his right knee was on the ground, which would have put Alabama short of the first down. However, he wasn’t able to fully secure the ball, bobbling it into the air. As he rose up from his kneeling position, McClellan remained focused on the ball and grasped onto it with both of his knees off the ground.

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, the former NFL official, compared McClellan's play as "kind of an assist to himself," while adding that he's never seen a play quite like it.

"It's kind of an assist by himself to himself."@GeneSteratore looks at Jase McClellan's unusual catch for first down. pic.twitter.com/e4V1eJ8kNc — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 7, 2023

From there, he ran one yard past the marker to give the Crimson Tide a fresh set of downs.

Two big Alabama runs for Jase McClellan

Crucial as it was, McClellan’s reception didn’t end the game. For that to happen, a few necessary steps would have to take place.

With Texas A&M out of timeouts, and after a first-down incompletion from Milroe and a false start penalty that brought them back to the Texas A&M 42-yard line, McClellan had back-to-back runs for the Crimson Tide, one for one yard on second down and another for six yards on third down, allowing the clock to tick down to its final seconds.

Alabama avoided last-second Hail Mary

To ice the road win, Alabama would need to run one more play to exhaust the seven seconds that remained in the contest.

With a fourth-and-8, the Crimson Tide couldn’t kneel, as that would give the Aggies possession and, in the process, stop the clock. From the Texas A&M 35, Alabama could have tried a 53-yard field goal, but it likely wouldn’t be worth the risk of having it blocked or – as the Crimson Tide know as well as anyone – returned for a touchdown.

Instead, Alabama ran a play, with Milroe taking the snap, dropping back and throwing the ball down the field and out of bounds. The ball got past the line of scrimmage and, with no time remaining on the clock, the game was declared over by the officials.

With the clock expired, there was no chance for Texas A&M to attempt a last-second Hail Mary passes to steal the game.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Alabama football sealed 26-20 win over Texas A&M with these key plays