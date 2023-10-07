Alabama football scuffles but controls second half to wear out Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Tx. − Style points don't matter. Alabama football provided that reminder against Texas A&M.

Mistakes popped up left and right, the offense turned the ball over multiple times and officials flagged Alabama for all kinds of penalties. Yet somehow, the Crimson Tide emerged with a 26-20 victory over the Aggies on Saturday at Kyle Field.

Here are observations and takeaways from the game between No. 10 Alabama (5-1, 3-0 SEC) and Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1).

GARY DANIELSON: What CBS' Gary Danielson thinks of social media criticism, Alabama football vs. Texas A&M

NICK SABAN: Fiery Nick Saban hasn't gone anywhere. Alabama football fans can thank Miss Terry

Alabama football welcomes back Jermaine Burton

After he barely played against Mississippi State, Burton played and played in a big way against Texas A&M.

He saw nine snaps a week ago. Then against the Aggies, he had eight receptions in the first three quarters alone.

Burton destroyed the A&M secondary in a variety of ways: Off deep passes, close catches on the sideline and even a slant where he broke a tackle on third down late in the third quarter for a touchdown to give Alabama the lead back. He had eight catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns before the third quarter was even over.

Burton had a fumble in the fourth quarter, but the defense and special teams kept it from resulting in any points for the Aggies. A strong day overall from the former Georgia receiver.

Texas A&M defense stifles Alabama running game

It's one thing not to run the football well. It's another thing to have negative yardage at halftime. That's where the Crimson Tide found itself with 10 carries for minus-13 yards at the break.

Sure, the Aggies have a stout running defense. They ranked 20th in the country entering the game in rushing defense. But Alabama didn't put up much of a fight on the ground. The offensive line didn't get much push, and the running game was darned near nonexistent as a result.

The running game had a few more positive plays in the second half, but overall, a lackluster rushing performance from the offense.

Penalty problem hurts offense

Alabama players had plenty of yellow laundry thrown their way via the officials. And many weren't the type of penalties that can just happen from playing hard. Most were the result of avoidable mistakes.

"We've got way too many penalties, putting us in a bad position offensively," Saban told CTSN at halftime.

False starts hurt Alabama the most and forced the offense into third-and-long situations. Burton was called for one the very first offensive play of the game for the Crimson Tide. No false start is good, but the one from Elijah Pritchett was one of the most killer; third-and-5 turned into third-and-8, then Jalen Milroe was sacked. The next play, Texas A&M returned a punt 46 yards. Punter James Burnip was hurt. And then the very next play, the Aggies scored a touchdown.

The false starts continued in the second half too. A blindside block also cost Alabama a special-teams touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football takes control in second half to wear out Texas A&M