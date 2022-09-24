Alabama football score vs. Vanderbilt: Live updates from Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama football looks to score its first SEC victory of the season as Vanderbilt comes to town.

The game against the Commodores will mark the first in Tuscaloosa between the two programs since 2011. Alabama has not surrendered a point to Vanderbilt in the past two matchups ― 2017 in Nashville and the 2011 game. Vanderbilt last scored a point against Alabama in 2007.

The Commodores have not beaten the Crimson Tide since 1984. Nick Saban was an assistant coach at Michigan State that year. Since then, he's coached for the Houston Oilers, Toledo, Cleveland Browns, Michigan State, LSU, the Miami Dolphins and now Alabama. Saban is in his 16th year in Tuscaloosa.

Clark Lea is in his second season as Vanderbilt's coach. He has already helped the Commodores (3-1) have a better season than 2021, but the bar was low. Vanderbilt won only two games in Lea's first year with the program. Now, Lea's squad has one of the toughest tests yet with a trip to face Alabama (3-0).

What time, channel is Alabama football game on?

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Alabama football score vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: Live updates from SEC Week 4

