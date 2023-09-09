Alabama football score vs. Texas: Live updates from Jalen Milroe vs. Quinn Ewers

Alabama football aims to score a victory over Texas on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, which could have College Football Playoff implications even though it's only Week 2.

Jalen Milroe is expected to get the starting nod again for No. 3 Alabama (1-0) and will face off with Quinn Ewers, who is in his second season as a starter for the No. 10 Longhorns (1-0).

The Crimson Tide is fresh off a win over Middle Tennessee in the season opener. Meanwhile, Texas won its first game against Rice. A season ago when the two teams faced off, Alabama won on a late field goal from Will Reichard.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian aims to beat his former boss Nick Saban for the first time when the two teams face off in Tuscaloosa.

REQUIRED READING: How Texas game begins lucrative new era for Tuscaloosa, Alabama football

ELI GOLD: Behind the scenes with Eli Gold in his return to the Alabama football booth after cancer

JALEN MILROE: Competition's not new for Jalen Milroe. Here's how he won a quarterback battle years ago

What time, channel is Alabama football game on?

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Stream: FUBO (free trial)

