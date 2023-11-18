Alabama football score vs. Chattanooga: Live updates from Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama football looks to score a victory over Chattanooga on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium with the regular season almost over.

The Crimson Tide aims to move to 14-0 all time against the Mocs, who last faced the Crimson Tide in 2016. Then, Alabama will travel to Auburn to face the Tigers the following week in the Iron Bowl to close out the regular season.

Alabama is riding an eight-game winning streak while Chattanooga lost its most recent game to Furman, a home game on Nov. 4.

Alabama has no room for error as it continues its chase for the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide lost its second game of the the season to Texas, and no two loss team has ever made the four-team playoff field. Alabama is in a good spot for a New Year's Six bowl, but it will almost certainly have to win out to make the playoff. And even then, a spot is not guaranteed.

Alabama football score vs. Chattanooga

What time, channel is Alabama game on?

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network+

Stream: FUBO (free trial)

Alabama football will play Chattanooga on SEC Network+ with John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman and Dawn Davenport on the call. Eli Gold, Tyler Watts and Christian Miller will be making the radio call for the Crimson Tide Sports Network.

The game can be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Alabama vs. Chattanooga start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Crimson Tide and Mocs will face each other at 11 a.m. CT on Nov. 18.

Alabama football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee - W Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. No. 10 Texas - L Saturday, Sept. 16 at South Florida - W Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Ole Miss - W Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi State - W Saturday, Oct. 7 at Texas A&M - W Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas - W Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Tennessee - W Saturday, Oct. 28 Open Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. LSU - W Saturday, Nov. 11 at Kentucky - W Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn

Chattanooga schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 at North Alabama - L Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Kennesaw State - W Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. The Citadel - W Saturday, Sept. 23 at Samford - W Saturday, Sept. 30 at Wofford - W Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Western Carolina - L Saturday, Oct. 14 at Mercer - W Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. ETSU - W Saturday, Oct. 28 at VMI - W Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Furman - L Saturday, Nov. 11 Open Saturday, Nov. 18 at Alabama

