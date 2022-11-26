Alabama football is looking to score a third consecutive Iron Bowl victory over Auburn on Saturday.

Last season, the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) defeated the Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) in four overtimes in Auburn. In 2020, Alabama won by a much greater margin: 42-13.

The Tigers bring a resurgent team to Tuscaloosa, one that didn't have much life under Bryan Harsin before he was fired Oct. 31. Interim coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams has brought energy back to the program, winning two of his three games in the role.

"I think Cadillac Williams has done a really, really good job," Alabama coach Nick Saban said Monday. "They've played really well these last three games. They run the ball effectively. They've got a lot of diversity on offense. Their quarterback's a very athletic player who can run and throw. Tank is one of the better backs in the SEC. Their defense is very, very aggressive. (Owen) Pappoe is a really good inside backer. (Derick) Hall is a really good rusher, creates a lot of negative plays. They're very good on special teams. This is a very challenging game for us, and our players are going to have to do a great job of getting prepared to play as well as we've played all season."

This could mark the last game for several players in a Crimson Tide uniform: quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are among those who could decide to declare early for the NFL Draft and opt out of a bowl game, now that Alabama is all but eliminated from the College Football Playoff.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL:From comfort foods to favorite songs, Alabama football players reveal game-day rituals

BRYCE YOUNG:Will Iron Bowl be last game for Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. with Alabama football? What they said

What time, channel is Alabama football game on?

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Channel: CBS

Alabama football score vs. Auburn: Live updates from the Iron Bowl

First quarter

8:11 left: Bryce Young deep ball to Jermaine Burton to the Auburn 10-yard line. 52-yard pass play.

Story continues

Underdog Auburn on the board first

8:31 left: Touchdown Auburn! Robby Ashford scrambles for a 24-yard touchdown.

PAT good. Auburn 7, Alabama 0.

Elsewhere, Clemson loses 31-30 against South Carolina, while Ohio State is blown out at home against Michigan. Interesting.

11:41 left: Robby Ashford with a first down scramble for almost 20 yards.

11:54 left: Alabama will punt near midfield after a first down Jahmyr Gibbs run is wasted.

15:00 left: Auburn will receive the kickoff.

Pregame: Eli Gold hopes to be back in 2023

Alabama longtime football play-by-play announcer Eli Gold hopes to be back by the A-Day game in 2023, he told the Tuscaloosa News.

Gold has been dealing with some health issues over the last several months that has kept him out of the broadcasting booth. Chris Stewart has filled in this season.

For more on what Gold told the Tuscaloosa News, click here.

A Twitter List by _NickKelly

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football score vs. Auburn: Live updates from the Iron Bowl