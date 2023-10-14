Alabama football score vs. Arkansas: Live updates from Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama football looks to score a victory over Arkansas on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Nick Saban and his team have had plenty of success against the Razorbacks over the years with a 16-game winning streak. He has yet to lose to Arkansas while coaching the Crimson Tide.

A season ago, quarterback Jalen Milroe saw his first big-game action at the collegiate level when he replaced Bryce Young at quarterback midway through the game. Young sustained an injury to his shoulder in the first half, and Milroe had to finish the game. He led Alabama to a win, and Milroe also started the following week against Texas A&M.

Fast forward a season, and Milroe is the full-time starter for the Crimson Tide. He had arguably his best game for Alabama a week ago against Texas A&M and will look to build on it against Arkansas this week in the beginning of a three-game homestand.

REQUIRED READING: Why Kool-Aid McKinstry wears No. 1 for Alabama football: One enduring brotherhood

ALL-22 FILM ROOM: All-22 film room: Three plays illustrating Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe's development

Alabama football score vs. Arkansas

What time, channel is Alabama game on?

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Stream: FUBO (free trial)

Alabama football will play Arkansas on ESPN, and Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill will be on the call. Eli Gold, Tyler Watts and Christian Miller will call the game on the radio for the Crimson Tide Sports Network.

The game can be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Alabama vs. Arkansas start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Crimson Tide and Razorbacks will face each other at 11 a.m. CT on Oct. 14.

Alabama football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee - W Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. No. 10 Texas - L Saturday, Sept. 16 at South Florida - W Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Ole Miss - W Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi State - W Saturday, Oct. 7 at Texas A&M - W Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 28 Open Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. LSU Saturday, Nov. 11 at Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn

Arkansas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Western Carolina - W Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Kent State - W Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. BYU - L Saturday, Sept. 23 at LSU - L Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Texas A&M - L Saturday, Oct. 7 at Ole Miss - L Saturday, Oct. 14 at Alabama Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Mississippi State Saturday, Oct. 28 Open Saturday, Nov. 4 at Florida Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Auburn Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Florida International Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Missouri

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What's the Alabama football score vs. Arkansas? Live updates