Alabama football schedule 2025: Every SEC opponent the Crimson Tide will face

The 2025 schedule for Alabama football was announced Wednesday on the SEC Network.

The Crimson Tide will face Georgia, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, LSU, Oklahoma and Auburn. Dates will be released at a later time.

The Crimson Tide's 2025 opponents are the same as its eight-game SEC slate this fall, but with a reversal of which games are at home and which are away. It will make for quite the gauntlet for new coach Kalen DeBoer's second season, as Alabama is also currently contracted to play at Florida State and at home against Wisconsin in 2025.

Although there is some sentiment in the league for a nine-game conference schedule, that won't happen any sooner than 2026. The push for a nine-game schedule was a hot topic last spring at the SEC's annual meetings in Destin, Florida, but without consensus, the league essentially punted the idea by sticking with an eight-game schedule. The league committed to that format only through 2024, and Wednesday's release marked the first confirmation from the league that the eight-game schedule will hold for 2025 as well.

Alabama football 2025 SEC schedule

at Georgia

Vanderbilt

at South Carolina

Tennessee

at Missouri

LSU

Oklahoma

at Auburn

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

PRO DAY: Which NFL head coaches were at Alabama football Pro Day 2024? Big names spotted in Tuscaloosa

BACK AGAIN: Kadyn Proctor intends to enter transfer portal, return to Alabama football

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football schedule 2025: See every SEC opponent