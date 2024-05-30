Alabama football schedule 2024: Game times for Georgia, Wisconsin, USF, Western Kentucky

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — The Alabama football schedule 2024 has its first four game times set.

The kickoff times for Western Kentucky, South Florida, Wisconsin and Georgia are now known. Alabama will play three of its first four games at night. The Crimson Tide will play Western Kentucky at 6 p.m. CT, USF at 6 p.m., Wisconsin at 11 a.m. then Georgia at 6:30 p.m.

The rest of the game times for the season will be released at a later date.

Alabama is set to play its first season under new coach Kalen DeBoer, who took over for Nick Saban when Saban retired after 17 seasons leading the Crimson Tide.

MORE: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

KALEN DEBOER: Who is Kalen DeBoer? A collection of stories about the new Alabama football coach

CHASE GOODBREAD: How Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer held a Nick Saban signing class together | Goodbread

Alabama football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Western Kentucky (6 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 7: USF (6 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 14: At Wisconsin (11 a.m., FOX)

Sept. 28: Georgia (6:30 p.m., ABC)

Oct. 5: At Vanderbilt

Oct. 12: South Carolina

Oct. 19: At Tennessee

Oct. 26: Missouri

Nov. 9: At LSU

Nov. 16: Mercer

Nov. 23: At Oklahoma

Nov. 30: Auburn

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football schedule: Game times for 2024, Georgia, Wisconsin