Alabama football schedule 2024: Game times, windows announced

The Alabama football schedule 2024 has gained some more clarity for game times and windows for the entire season, and it's only June 11.

The SEC released game times and windows for all SEC-controlled games for the fall on Tuesday. Not all have exact game times yet, but ranges are provided as either "afternoon" which means a kickoff time between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. CT, or "flex" which means a kickoff time between 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. CT.

The game times and windows announced Tuesday are in addition to the game times already known for the matchups in the first month of the season against Western Kentucky, South Florida, Wisconsin and Georgia. The Crimson Tide will face Western Kentucky at 6 p.m. CT, USF at 6 p.m., Wisconsin at 11 a.m. then Georgia at 6:30 p.m.

Kalen DeBoer now leads the program as head coach, having replaced Nick Saban after Saban retired. This marks the first season Alabama doesn't have Saban as coach since 2006.

Alabama football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Western Kentucky (6 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 7: USF (6 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 14: At Wisconsin (11 a.m., FOX)

Sept. 28: Georgia (6:30 p.m., ABC)

Oct. 5: At Vanderbilt (Afternoon, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Oct. 12: South Carolina (11 a.m., ABC or ESPN)

Oct. 19: At Tennessee (Flex, 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Oct. 26: Missouri (Flex, 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Nov. 9: At LSU (Flex, 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Nov. 16: Mercer (1 p.m., ESPN+ or SEC Network+)

Nov. 23: At Oklahoma (Flex, 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Nov. 30: Auburn (Flex, 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

