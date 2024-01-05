Alabama football running back Roydell Williams enters transfer portal

Alabama football running back Roydell Williams has entered the transfer portal, The Tuscaloosa News has learned.

Williams was a senior running back for the Crimson Tide in 2023. He finished the season with 111 carries for 560 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Williams played a vital role in the win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game in 2023. With starting running back Jase McClellan out for the game with an injury, Williams led the rushing attack, taking 16 carries for 64 yards and 1 touchdown.

Williams played four seasons for the Crimson Tide, tallying 234 carries for 1,165 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Williams leaves behind a running back room that includes Justice Haynes, Jam Miller and Richard Young and will be adding signee Kevin Riley.

Jase McClellan's future is not yet known. He could very well head to the NFL; he's a senior after all. Or he could play another year of college football because he has eligibility remaining.

