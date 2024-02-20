Alabama football roster still has scholarships to use, Kalen DeBoer says

New coach Kalen DeBoer made clear the Alabama football roster is in store for more change before the 2024 season.

"We do have a couple spots," DeBoer said Tuesday morning on WJOX. "You naturally keep your eyes and ears open for what those are going to be.

"We've got to go through our spring ball and continue to evaluate our team. I think there are some good young players who will step up and do a great job. We do have a couple extra scholarships, not a lot, but we do have a couple extra scholarships still available that we can utilize when that time comes."

The spring transfer portal window will run from April 15-30, after spring practices. That will provide a new crop of players for the Crimson Tide to pursue if it so chooses.

DeBoer already has been plenty active in the portal. He has brought in quarterback Austin Mack, center Parker Brailsford, receiver Germie Bernard, tight end Josh Cuevas and safety Keon Sabb. Those players are in addition to transfers Nick Saban had added in defensive back Domani Jackson, offensive lineman Naquil Betrand and defensive lineman LT Overton.

"We love who we have here," DeBoer said. "Yesterday just being in the indoor going through our Fourth Quarter workout, it was electric."

