Alabama football reveals new numbers for 2024 roster, including Deontae Lawson

Ahead of spring practices, the Alabama football roster 2024 was updated, and it included several new numbers for current players and numbers for all the newcomers.

Linebacker Deontae Lawson will be switching to No. 0 after he was No. 32 previously with the Crimson Tide. His counterpart on the inside, Jihaad Campbell, will also be switching to No. 11 after he was No. 30.

A few defensive linemen will have unusually low numbers too. Defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis will be No. 10 and Jah-Marien Latham will be No. 20. Texas A&M transfer LT Overton will be No. 22.

The Crimson Tide starts spring practices under Kalen DeBoer on Monday. They will continue until April 13, the day of the A-Day game. There will be 15 practices over that span. There could be more number shuffling ahead of the fall as the roster inevitably changes some before the season.

Here's the full list of updates as well as newcomer numbers at the beginning of the spring.

Alabama football roster 2024: New numbers

Updated numbers of note:

Deontae Lawson: 0

Jehiem Oatis: 10

Jihaad Campbell: 11

Jah-Marien Latham: 20

Newcomer numbers:

Domani Jackson: 1

Keon Sabb: 3

Germie Bernard: 5

Peyton Woodyard: 7

Jaylen Mbakwe: 9

Austin Mack: 10

Zavier Mincey: 12

Zabien Brown: 15

Red Morgan: 15

Caleb Odom: 18

Daniel Hill: 20

Bubba Hampton: 21

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.: 21

LT Overton: 22

Cayden Jones: 30

Sterling Dixon: 40

Justin Okoronkwo: 41

Jayshawn Ross: 43

Naquil Betrand: 65

Joseph Ionata: 69

William Sanders: 70

Parker Brailsford: 72

Casey Poe: 74

Josh Cuevas: 80

Isaia Faga: 88

Jeremiah Beaman: 92

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football roster 2024: New numbers revealed