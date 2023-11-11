Alabama football report card: Did Crimson Tide get all As vs. Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, Ky. − Any road examination in the SEC, no matter the opponent, is graded on a curve. Winning in conference on the road is never easy. But Alabama football made it look like it.

And when you perform well enough on the test to also win the SEC West, the marks get even more of a boost.

Sure, Alabama football didn't play completely mistake-free football for 60 minutes, but it was a darn good effort at Kroger Field as the Crimson Tide crushed Kentucky 49-21 on Saturday.

Here's how we graded No. 8 Alabama (9-1, 7-0 SEC) in its game vs. Kentucky (6-4, 3-4).

Offense: A-

The offense rolled through Kentucky early and often. Jalen Milroe did damage with his arm and legs; he finished with six touchdowns, three on the ground and three through the air. The Alabama quarterback wasn't perfect, though, as he added a blemish when he forced a pass on third down that resulted in an interception. Overall, another strong effort from the offense.

Defense: A-

Kentucky's offense had little success from the jump. It took a muffed punt for the Wildcats to have any signs of life offensively, and even then, Alabama's defense still didn't give up a whole lot. Before the break, Alabama had forced a fumble, stopped the Wildcats on fourth-and-2 and grabbed an interception. Defensive penalties hurt this grade a bit as a pass interference and roughing the passer call extended Kentucky drives that resulted in touchdowns. Still, not much to critique from the defensive group down two of its top three tacklers.

Special teams: B+

The muffed punt via Kool-Aid McKinstry stains this grade because it set up Kentucky's lone touchdown of the first half. Punter James Burnip helps this grade some, though, as Burnip nailed a 55-yard punt to flip the field in the first half. McKinstry made up for the mistake later some with a 27-yard punt return in the second half, though.

Coaching: A

The coaching staff had these players sharp and ready to go from the jump. Overall, not much to take issue with here in a solid effort overall, especially with three starters out (Deontae Lawson, Jaylen Key and Jermaine Burton).

Overall: A-

Kentucky failed to ever make much of a game of it. Alabama pounced early and kept building from there, not letting occasional stumbles slow overall progress. Because of that, the Crimson Tide clinched the SEC West.

