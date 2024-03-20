Alabama football releases 2025 SEC opponents

We may be entering March Madness, but the college football season never ends when it comes to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

On Wednesday, the official X account of the Alabama football team released the Crimson Tide’s list of SEC opponents for the 2025 season. The release comes after the conference announced that it would keep an eight-game conference schedule through the 2025 season.

Alabama will keep the same opponents for 2025 as they have in 2024 but will rotate who is home and away.

Aside from road games at Missouri and South Carolina, a trip to Athens to take on Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs highlights the Tide’s schedule.

