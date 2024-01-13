Alabama football recruits react to hire of Kalen DeBoer

Alabama football's search for a new head coach ended Friday when it was announced that Kalen DeBoer will be the Crimson Tide's 28th head coach.

DeBoer will replace coach Nick Saban, who retired on Wednesday following 17 seasons with the Crimson Tide that saw him win six national titles, 10 SEC West titles and nine conference championships.

See how Alabama football commits and recruits are reacting to the hire of DeBoer:

2024 four-star WR commit Rico Scott

""I'm happy about it. I will still be enrolling at 'Bama in May," Scott told 247Sports.

2024 four-star TE signee Caleb Odom

2024 4⭐️ TE signee Caleb Odom seems to be excited about the *potential* new hire



2025 five-star WR commit Jaime Ffrench

"Good hire. Ready to gain a bond to see what's next," Ffrench told 247Sports.

2025 three-star WR target Daylyn Upshaw

"I believe it’s a good hire for wide receivers based off the stats Washington wide receivers put up last year," Upshaw told 247Sports.

2025 four-star DL target Christian Garrett

"I think it’s a great addition for Alabama. He’s a winning coach, so I'm positive it ain’t gonna stop there," Garrett told 247Sports.

2025 four-star RB target Akylin Dear

"Don't know much about the guy, but I hear he had a pretty good record at Washington," Dear told 247Sports.

2025 three-star edge target Grayshaun Swaim

"He’s a good offensive mind. Ready to see how the rest of the staff shakes out especially who’s going to coach DE/EDGE," Swaim told 247Sports.

