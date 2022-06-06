Alabama Football Recruiting: Top-10 2023 Crimson Tide targets by national ranking

In this article:

Alabama Football is known for hitting the recruiting trail hard all year round, which allows for the Crimson Tide program to reload instead of rebuild.

The 2022 recruiting class is on campus now and is getting prepared for the upcoming college football season. However, the 2023 target prospects are the center of attention right now.

Below, we list off the top-10 recruiting prospects from the 2023 class that Alabama is targeting. A decision has been made to exclude players who have verbally committed to play elsewhere.

Whether it be quarterback Arch Manning or the top offensive lineman in the nation, Alabama’s interested in landing many of the highest-ranked players in the 2023 class.

Arch Manning (QB)

(AP Photo/Ted Jackson)

No. 1 overall player in the nation

No. 1 QB in the nation

Holds offers from Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Clemson

Cormani McClain (CB)

ERNST PETERS/ THE LEDGER

5 Stars

No. 3 overall player in the nation

No. 1 CB in the nation

Projected to commit to Florida

David Hicks (DL)

Alabama football

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

5 stars

No. 5 overall player in the nation

No. 1 DL in the nation

Projected to commit to Texas A&M

Francis Mauigoa (OT)

Alabama offensive line

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

5 Stars

No. 7 overall player in the nation

No. 1 OT in the nation

Considering Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, Miami

Kadyn Prctor (OT)

Reese Strickland-for the Register

5 Stars

No. 8 overall player in the nation

No. 2 OT in the nation

Projected to commit to Iowa

Caleb Downs (S)

Nick Saban

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

5 Stars

No. 9 overall player in the nation

No. 1 Safety in the nation

Holds offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia and others

Nyckoles Harbor (Edge/Athlete)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

5 Stars

No. 10 overall player in the nation

No. 1 ATH in the nation

Considering offers from Alabama, Penn State, Michigan, Oregon and others

James Smith (DL)

Jake Crandall/Advertiser

5 Stars

No. 13 overall player in the nation

No. 2 DL in the nation

Holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Michigan State and others

Tony Mitchell (CB)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

5 Stars

No. 15 overall player in the nation

No. 2 CB in the nation

Expected to be leaning toward Alabama, but strongly considering Florida and LSU

Anthony Hill (LB)

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

5 Stars

No. 15 overall player in the nation

No. 1 LB in the nation

Holds offers from Alabama , USC, Texas, Oklahoma

Expected to commit to Texas A&M

