Alabama Football Recruiting: Top-10 2023 Crimson Tide targets by national ranking
Alabama Football is known for hitting the recruiting trail hard all year round, which allows for the Crimson Tide program to reload instead of rebuild.
The 2022 recruiting class is on campus now and is getting prepared for the upcoming college football season. However, the 2023 target prospects are the center of attention right now.
Below, we list off the top-10 recruiting prospects from the 2023 class that Alabama is targeting. A decision has been made to exclude players who have verbally committed to play elsewhere.
Whether it be quarterback Arch Manning or the top offensive lineman in the nation, Alabama’s interested in landing many of the highest-ranked players in the 2023 class.
Arch Manning (QB)
(AP Photo/Ted Jackson)
No. 1 overall player in the nation
No. 1 QB in the nation
Holds offers from Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Clemson
Cormani McClain (CB)
ERNST PETERS/ THE LEDGER
5 Stars
No. 3 overall player in the nation
No. 1 CB in the nation
Projected to commit to Florida
David Hicks (DL)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
5 stars
No. 5 overall player in the nation
No. 1 DL in the nation
Projected to commit to Texas A&M
Francis Mauigoa (OT)
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
5 Stars
No. 7 overall player in the nation
No. 1 OT in the nation
Kadyn Prctor (OT)
Reese Strickland-for the Register
5 Stars
No. 8 overall player in the nation
No. 2 OT in the nation
Projected to commit to Iowa
Caleb Downs (S)
(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)
5 Stars
No. 9 overall player in the nation
No. 1 Safety in the nation
Holds offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia and others
Nyckoles Harbor (Edge/Athlete)
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
5 Stars
No. 10 overall player in the nation
No. 1 ATH in the nation
Considering offers from Alabama, Penn State, Michigan, Oregon and others
James Smith (DL)
Jake Crandall/Advertiser
5 Stars
No. 13 overall player in the nation
No. 2 DL in the nation
Holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Michigan State and others
Tony Mitchell (CB)
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
5 Stars
No. 15 overall player in the nation
No. 2 CB in the nation
Expected to be leaning toward Alabama, but strongly considering Florida and LSU
Anthony Hill (LB)
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
5 Stars
No. 15 overall player in the nation
No. 1 LB in the nation
Expected to commit to Texas A&M
