Alabama Football Recruiting: Top-10 2023 Crimson Tide targets by national ranking

AJ Spurr
·2 min read
In this article:
  Alabama Crimson Tide
    Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Arch Manning
    American football player

Alabama Football is known for hitting the recruiting trail hard all year round, which allows for the Crimson Tide program to reload instead of rebuild.

The 2022 recruiting class is on campus now and is getting prepared for the upcoming college football season. However, the 2023 target prospects are the center of attention right now.

Below, we list off the top-10 recruiting prospects from the 2023 class that Alabama is targeting. A decision has been made to exclude players who have verbally committed to play elsewhere.

Whether it be quarterback Arch Manning or the top offensive lineman in the nation, Alabama’s interested in landing many of the highest-ranked players in the 2023 class.

Arch Manning (QB)

(AP Photo/Ted Jackson)

  • No. 1 overall player in the nation

  • No. 1 QB in the nation

  • Holds offers from AlabamaTexas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Clemson

Cormani McClain (CB)

ERNST PETERS/ THE LEDGER

  • 5 Stars

  • No. 3 overall player in the nation

  • No. 1 CB in the nation

  • Projected to commit to Florida

David Hicks (DL)

Alabama football
Alabama football

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

  • 5 stars

  • No. 5 overall player in the nation

  • No. 1 DL in the nation

  • Projected to commit to Texas A&M

Francis Mauigoa (OT)

Alabama offensive line
Alabama offensive line

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

  • 5 Stars

  • No. 7 overall player in the nation

  • No. 1 OT in the nation

  • Considering Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, Miami

Kadyn Prctor (OT)

Reese Strickland-for the Register

  • 5 Stars

  • No. 8 overall player in the nation

  • No. 2 OT in the nation

  • Projected to commit to Iowa

Caleb Downs (S)

Nick Saban
Nick Saban

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 5 Stars

  • No. 9 overall player in the nation

  • No. 1 Safety in the nation

  • Holds offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia and others

Nyckoles Harbor (Edge/Athlete)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

  • 5 Stars

  • No. 10 overall player in the nation

  • No. 1 ATH in the nation

  • Considering offers from Alabama, Penn State, Michigan, Oregon and others

James Smith (DL)

Jake Crandall/Advertiser

Tony Mitchell (CB)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

  • 5 Stars

  • No. 15 overall player in the nation

  • No. 2 CB in the nation

  • Expected to be leaning toward Alabama, but strongly considering Florida and LSU

Anthony Hill (LB)

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

  • 5 Stars

  • No. 15 overall player in the nation

  • No. 1 LB in the nation

  • Holds offers from Alabama, USC, Texas, Oklahoma

  • Expected to commit to Texas A&M

