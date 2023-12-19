Alabama football recruiting: What to know of LT Overton after commitment to Crimson Tide

Alabama football scored a huge pickup in the transfer portal on Tuesday, albeit one with a somewhat confusing name, considering their position on the field.

Former Texas A&M defensive lineman LT Overton has reportedly committed to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, telling On3 the team did its due diligence in targeting him once he entered the NCAA transfer portal following a disappointing 7-5 season for the Aggies — one that resulted in Jimbo Fisher getting fired before the end of the season.

“Alabama was on it,” Overton told On3. “Right off the jump as soon as they saw I was in the portal, I got calls from Coach (Freddie) Roach and that’s where we started building back the relationship.

“Being on campus and being an adult now, I could see the impact Alabama will have on my life. Not just football, but also the players on the team. Being around the guys they have 24/7 and seeing the competition they have, I know I’m going to develop well and that stood out.”

REQUIRED READING: Alabama football lands Jayshawn Ross, adds 4-star edge rusher to 2024 class

Overton, of course, was part of Texas A&M's vaunted 2022 recruiting class, which ranks as the highest-rated of any such class in history. However, that didn't manifest in on-field success, with the Aggies going 12-12 in the 2022 and 2023 college football seasons. It did, however, create a feud between Saban and Fisher when the former claimed Texas A&M "bought" its 2022 class.

Here's all you need to know of Overton following his reported commitment to the Tide:

LT Overton 247 ranking

Overton committed to Texas A&M as one of a dizzying eight five-star recruits in its 2022 class. He was rated as the No. 4 defensive lineman in the class, per 247Sports Composite, and was the No. 17 overall player. He was also the No. 3 player from the state of Georgia.

That said, he was only the Aggies' fifth highest-rated player in the class and their fourth-highest defensive lineman. He trailed defensive lineman Walter Nolen (No. 2 overall), receiver Evan Stewart (No. 6 overall), defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (No. 9 overall) and defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (No. 11 overall).

Overton has a similarly impressive ranking as a transfer: He is deemed a four-star player in the transfer portal, ranking as the No. 2 overall defensive lineman (trailing only his former teammate, Nolen) and the No. 16 player in the portal.

REQUIRED READING: Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses Michigan sign-stealing case ahead of Rose Bowl matchup

LT Overton stats at Texas A&M

Per his former Texas A&M Bio, Overton has played in 23 games in two seasons with the Aggies, tallying 48 total tackles, three for a loss, and one sack. His bio lists him as 6-5, 265 pounds.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Alabama recruiting: What to know of Texas A&M transfer LT Overton