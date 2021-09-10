Alabama football recruiting: Five-star LB Harold Perkins down to seven
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The football season is underway, but that doesn’t mean the staff isn’t paying close attention to the recruiting trail.
Currently, Alabama sits with the sixth-ranked recruiting class in the 247 Composite Rankings.
Now, they are in the running for one of the top prospects in the entire 2022 class.
Five-star linebacker Harold Perkins released his top seven schools via Hayes Fawcett of On3 Recruits late last night and Alabama made the cut.
BREAKING: Five-Star LB Harold Perkins is down to 7️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits
The 6’3 210 LB from Cypress, TX is ranked as the #8 Player in the 2022 Class according to the On300 Rankings (#1 LB)
Where Should He Go?👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/HraVtKUnrK
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 10, 2021
The Cypress, TX native is one of the most athletic linebackers in the entire country.
Along with Alabama, Perkins included LSU, Texas A&M, Texas, Oregon, Florida, and Southern California.
Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.