Alabama football recruiting: Early signing day tracker for 2023 class

Nick Saban and Alabama continue to compete for championships on the field, but in order to contend, battles need to be won off the field and on the recruiting trail. Today is early National Signing Day, which gives players a chance to sign their national letters of intent and join their preferred programs as soon as possible.

The 2023 recruiting class is loaded with talent, and some of the top players have already made their decisions.

There should be a decent amount of excitement today, as there may be some big surprises in players flipping their commitments.

Stay up to date with Alabama’s 2023 signees with this live tracker that will be updated with every commitment.

Olaus Alinen (OL) signs

