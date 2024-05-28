Will Alabama football reach double-digit wins in 2024?
The biggest storyline in college football this off-season has been the Alabama Crimson Tide’s transition from legendary head coach Nick Saban to Kalen Deboer. Replacing a seven-time national champion coach who owns essentially every record in the book is nearly impossible. However, DeBoer is as good as it gets as in just two years with the Washington Huskies he guided them to a 25-3 record as well as a national title berth this past season.
There was some transfer portal movement as a result of Saban’s retirement, but the Crimson Tide roster will be as good as any in 2024 with Jalen Milroe running the show. Alabama will have their work cut out for themselves though as they play one of the most difficult schedules in the country in the newly expanded SEC.
The Action Network projects the Crimson Tide to win between 9-10 games in 2024 as they have set their win total at 9.5 games. It’s a really tricky line with road trips to Wisconsin Badgers, Tennessee Volunteers, LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners as well as Georgia Bulldogs, Missouri and Auburn Tigers coming to town.
Fortunately, 2024 marks the beginning of the expanded College Football Playoffs with 12 spots up for grabs this year opposed to the four in the past. The SEC will likely have about four to five representatives, so winning the conference title doesn’t quite carry the same value it once did.
Highest 2024 win totals via @ActionNetworkHQ app
Georgia 10½
Notre Dame 10½
Ohio State 10½
Oregon 10½
Texas 10½
Alabama 9½
Clemson 9½
Florida State 9½
Kansas State 9½
LSU 9½
Miami 9½
Michigan 9½
Mizzou 9½
Ole Miss 9½
Penn State 9½
Tennessee 9½
Utah 9½
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 14, 2024
