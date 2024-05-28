Will Alabama football reach double-digit wins in 2024?

The biggest storyline in college football this off-season has been the Alabama Crimson Tide’s transition from legendary head coach Nick Saban to Kalen Deboer. Replacing a seven-time national champion coach who owns essentially every record in the book is nearly impossible. However, DeBoer is as good as it gets as in just two years with the Washington Huskies he guided them to a 25-3 record as well as a national title berth this past season.

There was some transfer portal movement as a result of Saban’s retirement, but the Crimson Tide roster will be as good as any in 2024 with Jalen Milroe running the show. Alabama will have their work cut out for themselves though as they play one of the most difficult schedules in the country in the newly expanded SEC.

The Action Network projects the Crimson Tide to win between 9-10 games in 2024 as they have set their win total at 9.5 games. It’s a really tricky line with road trips to Wisconsin Badgers, Tennessee Volunteers, LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners as well as Georgia Bulldogs, Missouri and Auburn Tigers coming to town.

Fortunately, 2024 marks the beginning of the expanded College Football Playoffs with 12 spots up for grabs this year opposed to the four in the past. The SEC will likely have about four to five representatives, so winning the conference title doesn’t quite carry the same value it once did.

Highest 2024 win totals via @ActionNetworkHQ app Georgia 10½

Notre Dame 10½

Ohio State 10½

Oregon 10½

Texas 10½

Alabama 9½

Clemson 9½

Florida State 9½

Kansas State 9½

LSU 9½

Miami 9½

Michigan 9½

Mizzou 9½

Ole Miss 9½

Penn State 9½

Tennessee 9½

Utah 9½ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 14, 2024

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire