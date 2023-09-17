Alabama football rankings: Where Tide sits in college football Top 25 polls after USF

Alabama football fell in the US LBM Coaches Poll on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide's ranking in college football has dropped for a second consecutive week. Nick Saban's squad is now ranked No. 12 in the coaches poll, down from No. 10 a week ago.

Before the Texas loss, Alabama was ranked No. 3.

Despite entering the game as more than a 30-point favorite, Alabama managed to beat South Florida 17-3, and that was thanks in part to a late touchdown. The defense held strong most of the game, only allowing the field goal after a muffed punt. The offense, however, sputtered most of the time. Tyler Buchner got the start at quarterback while Ty Simpson replaced him late in the second quarter after Buchner couldn't get the offense moving much.

Jalen Milroe did not play in the game despite starting the first two games of the season at quarterback for the Crimson Tide.

The top 25 ranking of SEC teams in college football

In the coaches poll, Georgia still holds the No. 1 spot. Alabama is next at No. 12. LSU is right behind the Crimson Tide at No. 13. Ole Miss moved up three spots to No. 16. Tennessee fell 11 spots to No. 20 with the loss to Florida. Missouri was right on the bubble of being ranked, having received 44 votes.

