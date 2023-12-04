Alabama Football ranked No. 5 in latest AP Poll

The Alabama football team did enough in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee. However, the AP Poll voters viewed things a little bit differently. The Crimson Tide finished the AP Poll ranked No. 5. Last week, Alabama was ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll.

Alabama won 10 games straight and put themselves in the best position to reach the College Football Playoff. Nick Saban’s squad was chosen to represent the SEC in this year’s playoff. The Crimson Tide were ranked one spot lower than Florida State in the AP Poll but were ranked one spot higher in the College Football Playoff ranking.

Fortunately for Alabama, they will have at least one more game this season. Alabama will take on Michigan on Jan. 1. The winner of that game will meet the winner of the Washington-Texas game for the national championship.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire