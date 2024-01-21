Alabama football quarterback Julian Sayin transferring to Ohio State

Julian Sayin is officially leaving Alabama football.

The former five-star signee will be transferring to Ohio State, he tells On3 and ESPN.

Sayin will join former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien who recently accepted the Ohio State offensive coordinator job after one season with the New England Patriots.

Sayin decided to enter the transfer portal this past week in wake of Nick Saban retiring and Kalen DeBoer taking over as head coach of the Crimson Tide. Sayin, the top quarterback in the 2024 signing class, signed with Alabama on signing day and took part in Rose Bowl practices as an early enrollee.

With the decision to go to Columbus, Sayin also joins former Alabama center Seth McLaughlin and former Alabama safety Caleb Downs in transferring to Ohio State recently.

With Sayin gone, that leaves quarterbacks Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, Dylan Lonergan and Austin Mack on the Alabama roster. Eli Holstein, a freshman quarterback a season ago, transferred out. Mack was a quarterback at Washington under DeBoer who recently transferred to Alabama.

Alabama players had 30 days to enter the portal after Saban retired on Jan. 10. The next portal window will be in the spring.

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL: Time to panic about Alabama football roster? Here's another idea

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Julian Sayin: Former five-star Alabama football QB picks Ohio State