Alabama football quarterback battle to get public audition against MTSU | Goodbread

Observers of Alabama football's final fall scrimmage came away with the impression that the starting quarterback nod for the Crimson Tide's home opener against Middle Tennessee State next Saturday will go to third-year sophomore Jalen Milroe.

This observer of coach Nick Saban's Wednesday news conference came away with the impression that the quarterback helm beyond Week 1 is still a long way from being determined.

And if all those observations are on target, it's hard not to see Alabama's first game against the Blue Raiders as anything other than an audition for the quarterback helm a week later, when Alabama hosts Texas for a nationally-televised clash against the Big 12 Conference's estranged blueblood program. It's clear enough that neither Milroe, Ty Simpson nor transfer Tyler Buchner has practiced well enough to put the race to rest. Buchner's experience edge over Milroe isn't terribly significant, and it came at a different school in Notre Dame. Milroe's experience edge over Simpson isn't a big one, either.

And plainly enough, it's the MTSU experience that will matter most.

"I told the quarterbacks, I said 'Quit looking around for me to make a decision about who's gonna play. How about you playing good enough that I don't have a choice? That's what you can control. That's what you can do.'" Saban said. "And somebody needs to do that. And it's sort of taking shape to some degree, but somebody's got to do it. Where (media) all think that whoever we name as a starter the first game, that's like the end of it. That's not the end of it. It's just the beginning. What if a guy doesn't play good? He's not entitled to keep playing."

It's been a race without a clear frontrunner from the beginning.

It's also, per Saban, a race without a clear finish line.

That's a bit disconcerting for the Crimson Tide nine days before the 2023 season's curtain rises, but it doesn't mean there's not a winning lever to be pulled. We've seen this play out before. The year former Alabama quarterback Jake Coker won a national championship (2015), he was briefly overtaken for the job by Cooper Bateman, who started a critical game against Ole Miss. Just a year later, Blake Barnett started Alabama's opener against Southern Cal, but before the game even ended, he'd lost the starting job to true freshman Jalen Hurts.

This could be one of those years.

One that will demand an effective and fairly immediate command of the offense if this team is to have a wire-to-wire starter at the game's most important position. One that might require a powerful, grinding rushing attack to help ease the quarterback transition and break in the Crimson Tide's new passer as smoothly as possible.

The curtain will indeed rise in nine days.

But at quarterback, it might not be a one-act play.

