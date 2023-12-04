Alabama football QB Tyler Buchner enters transfer portal as a lacrosse player. Here's why

Alabama football quarterback Tyler Buchner has entered the transfer portal as a lacrosse player, The Tuscaloosa News has learned.

That should allow him to be immediately eligible for lacrosse because Alabama does not offer the sport. If Buchner transferred as a football player, he would have to sit out a season because he already used up his one-time transfer when he transferred from Notre Dame to Alabama. The key also is that Alabama doesn't offer lacrosse, otherwise he wouldn't be immediately eligible at his new school. His football future is unclear. There's a possibility he could walk-on in football at his next stop.

Buchner was a high school lacrosse player who committed to Michigan lacrosse as a middle schooler.

Athletes are allowed to transfer once in their collegiate career as an undergraduate. The only other circumstances where they can transfer a second time and become immediately eligible are when they transfer as a graduate or if their coach leaves.

It's unclear how it would affect his eligibility in football if he decided to walk on the football team wherever he ends up.

Buchner joined the Crimson Tide before the 2023 season after having spent time playing for offensive coordinator Tommy Rees at Notre Dame. Buchner ended up seeing limited time during his lone season at Alabama; he started the South Florida game but didn't get much done and was replaced by Ty Simpson. In his limited action, Buchner completed 5 of 14 passes (35.7%) for 34 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions vs the Bulls. He ran twice for 11 yards.

Buchner also saw time in the second half vs. Middle Tennessee in the season opener; he completed 3 of 5 passes for 27 yards and carried the ball once for a nine-yard score.

After the South Florida game, Buchner was relegated to fourth on the depth chart behind Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Dylan Lonergan.

The transfer portal window opened Monday and will close Jan. 2. Entering the portal allows other schools to contact the player, but it doesn't preclude the player from returning to the same school. That doesn't often happen, though. Once a player enters the portal, his school can use that scholarship on someone else.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

