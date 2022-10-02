What Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe did against Arkansas after Bryce Young was injured

Less than five minutes into the second quarter against Arkansas (3-1), Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young injured his shoulder on a third down pass to wide receiver Traeshon Holden. Young screamed and slammed his helmet into the ground on his way to the injury tent according to a CBS sideline report.

Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) took a 28-7 lead over Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) into halftime.

Backup quarterback Jalen Milroe entered to replace the Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback. Here's what Milroe did.

Q2- 9:17

Milroe's first drive started on Arkansas' 17 yard line after a 45-yard punt return by Kool-Aid McKinstry. After back-to-back 7-yard rushes by running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Milroe ran it in from 3 yards out for his first touchdown of the day. That extended Alabama's lead to 21-0.

MEET JALEN MILROE:What to know about Alabama football's backup QB

FOLLOW THE ACTION:Live updates from Alabama at Arkansas

Q2 - 6:56

Milroe showcased his arm on his second drive. He threw a 23-yard pass to wide receiver Isaiah Bond on second-and-15 to get the Crimson Tide in Razorbacks territory. Penalties kept Alabama out of the end zone for a while, but a 22-yard touchdown pass from Milroe to Jojo Earle gave Alabama the 28-0 lead.

Milroe went into the locker room at halftime completing 60% of his passes, going 3 for 5 for 62 yards with a rushing touchdown and a pass for a score.

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs the ball in the open field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated the University of Louisiana Monroe 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Q3- 13:34

Milroe started off the second half a bit quieter. Despite juking two Arkansas defenders on a 12 yard gain on third down, Milroe completed only one pass. It was a three yard pass to Gibbs on 3rd-and-4 and forced Alabama to punt for just the second time.

Q3- 1:38

The last time Milroe stepped onto the field, Alabama led 28-7. Now, the Crimson Tide only led 28-17. Needing to respond to two Arkansas scores, Milroe rushed for two yards on first down. That's all Alabama earned on that drive.

Milroe finished the third quarter completing just one of his three pass attempts. Alabama's offense only totaled -1 yards in the third quarter.

Story continues

Q4- 15:00

Alabama ended the third quarter with the ball in its possession. Now only leading by five, Alabama desperately needed to score. Milroe's pass to wide receiver Jermaine Burton was incomplete on second down, bringing up third down. On third-and-15, Milroe was flushed out of the pocket and rushed for 77 yards.

Alabama running back Jase McClellan finished the drive with a 3-yard rushing touchdown. That gave Alabama a 35-23 lead.

Q4- 12:29

Milroe's day would have been a lot trickier if he didn't have Gibbs. On the first play of this drive, Milroe handed it off to the shifty Georgia Tech transfer and Gibbs did the rest. Gibbs ran it in from 72 yards out, increasing Alabama's lead to 42-23.

Q4- 7:38

Just like the previous drive, Milroe let his playmakers do the work. Gibbs answered the bell again, this time with a 76-yard rushing touchdown. Alabama now led 49-26.

Q4- 6:18

After two small gains by running back Roydell Williams, Milroe was sacked on a quarterback keeper. Milroe fumbled, but offensive lineman Tyler Steen recovered the ball. Alabama punted for the first time in three drives.

Q4- 2:06

Milroe finished the game handing the ball to running back Trey Sanders to run down the clock and end the game. Alabama won 49-26 to remain undefeated.

Final stats

Milroe completed 44% of his passes, going 4 of 9 for 65 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on six carries. He was Alabama's second-leading rusher for the game.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe after Bryce Young was injured