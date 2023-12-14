Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe returning to Crimson Tide in 2024

Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe intends to return to the Crimson Tide for the 2024 season rather than declaring early eligibility for the 2024 NFL draft. Milroe revealed the decision on Next Round Live. As a third-year sophomore, he was eligible to apply for the draft because he's three years removed from high school.

"I'm coming back for my senior year," Milroe said.

Although Milroe struggled early in the season and was not considered among the top pro prospects in the quarterback class for the 2024 draft, his steady improvement, arm strength and athleticism give him the makings of strong case for the '25 draft. He completed 171 of 261 passes for 2,718 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in his first year as a starter this season, leading Alabama to an SEC championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff. He also rushed for 468 yards and another 12 scores, and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting last week.

Alabama's other top draft-eligible underclassmen include CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB Terrion Arnold, LB Dallas Turner, LB Deontae Lawson and OT JC Latham.

