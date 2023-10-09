What Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe said about ill-advised pass at end of win over TAMU

First and 10, clock ticking down, time to kneel and celebrate.

That’s the situation Alabama football found itself in after quarterback Jalen Milroe converted a crucial first down with a completion to Jase McClellan near the end of the Crimson Tide’s 26-20 win over Texas A&M on Saturday. Instead, Milroe threw a quick pass to Malik Benson toward the left sideline that bounced short for an incompletion, which afforded the Aggies a free stoppage of the clock and a better chance to regain possession in a one-score game.

“That wasn't a smart play by me. I should have just handed the ball off,” Milroe said. “That was not the perfect play at all. I should've handed the ball off. That’s something I can build off of and learn off of, but that was not part of the plan."

According to UA coach Nick Saban, a hurry-up run play was intended from the sideline, rather than a kneel-down, because of concern that the completion to McClellan might be reviewed. Milroe didn't directly address whether he aborted the run call because of the defensive alignment, but Benson was uncovered before the snap.

In the end, it didn’t matter, as Milroe soon after lofted a fourth down pass out of bounds as time expired. TAMU coach Jimbo Fisher said he thought there could’ve been one second left for the Aggies offense to run a final play, but the officials ruled the game was over.

