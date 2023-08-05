Alabama football QB competition: Fall camp updates

Alabama’s 2023 college football season begins in less than a month against Middle Tennessee at home on Sept. 2. With fall practice underway for the program, some players are preparing to return to the field, while others are fighting for a starting job.

When the 2022 season concluded, the Crimson Tide lost some key contributors on both sides of the ball. Replacing linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and running back Jahmyr Gibbs will be no easy task, but we could all make an educated guess as to who will step up into the starting role at both positions.

The one position that’s causing the biggest issue? Replacing quarterback Bryce Young.

Heading into the 2023 offseason, the competition was expected to be between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. After the Tide’s A-Day springtime, Saban went to the transfer portal to bring in former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner. Landing Buchner wasn’t much of a surprise, as he had previously played under Alabama’s new offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, who held the same position for the Fighting Irish the year prior.

At SEC media days, Saban compared the competition to baking a cake. You can’t take it out of the oven early. What he means by that is: it’s too early to tell who the starter will be at this point.

Now, the three-man race for the starting job is fully underway. Only a few weeks stand between the Crimson Tide and Week 1. Here are a few updates shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, by reporters and observers of Alabama’s practices.

First footage of all QBs at fall practice

The quarterback portion of today’s practice video distributed by Alabama’s athletic department. pic.twitter.com/qbUjnRjtoi — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) August 3, 2023

The early QB-OL pairings

Alabama QB/center combos at start of practice: Milroe-McLaughlin

Simpson-Dalcourt

Buchner-Ferguson — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) August 5, 2023

Simpson and Milroe don't have issues finding the end zone

Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson both with several good reps in a row on post routes into the end zone from the 25-yard line. — Austin Hannon (@austinhannon_) August 5, 2023

Milroe flashes some arm strength, no help from WR

Milroe follows with a perfect strike from 40 yards out — Dropped by the receiver… — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) August 5, 2023

Haynes isn't RB1, but could work u the depth chart

Ty Simpson lining up alongside Justice Haynes. I love it. I want it. — Austin Hannon (@austinhannon_) August 5, 2023

Wish we knew the distance, but not great

Tyler Buchner bounce pass… yikes — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) August 5, 2023

Buchner with some room for improvement?

Take it for what it's worth. After today. 1. Ty Simpson (wasn't perfect)

2. Jalen Milroe (not too far behind Simpson)

3. Tyler Buchner (Still a lil behind the other two) — Kyle Henderson (@BamaYoutube) August 5, 2023

New people, environment for Buchner

Nick Saban said that QB Tyler Buchner is still getting comfortable with the playbook and new players. — Pat Dowd (@Pat_Dowd77) August 3, 2023

Ty Simpson showing what he's capable of

Ty Simpson just threw a touchdown to Isaiah Bond while facing pressure and threw into traffic over the middle. Tough throw — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) August 5, 2023

