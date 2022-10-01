Alabama football QB Bryce Young leaves game vs. Arkansas with upper body injury

Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young left with an apparent right shoulder injury in the second quarter of Saturday's game at Arkansas.

Young threw his helmet on the ground while favoring his right arm after throwing a third-down pass. Young was not hit on that play, but was favoring his right shoulder after a sack on the final play of Alabama's previous offensive drive. He lunged, trying to throw the ball away on the play, leaving his right arm exposed as he fell to the ground.

Young spent several minutes inside the injury tent on the Alabama sideline before jogging to the locker room with Alabama's medical staff, still favoring the same arm.

Bryce Young heads to the tent with an apparent shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/QR0duOXWvO — SEC on CBS 🏈 (@SEConCBS) October 1, 2022

Jalen Milroe came into the game to play quarterback on Alabama's next offensive drive.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner was 7-of-13 for 173 yards and two total touchdowns in the first quarter-plus of the game against the Razorbacks. Coming into the game, Young had put up very strong numbers in his second season as the starter, throwing for 1,029 yards and 13 touchdowns with two interceptions as Alabama started 4-0.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama football QB Bryce Young injured, leaves game vs. Arkansas