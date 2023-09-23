Alabama football punches back, decks Ole Miss in fourth quarter to win SEC opener

Ole Miss had a chance to deliver a knock-out punch to Alabama football's College Football Playoff hopes Saturday. Instead, the Crimson Tide delivered a message: There's still plenty of fight left in this team.

Sure, Alabama will take some hits, and it has shown as much through the first four weeks of the season. The Crimson Tide isn't indestructible enough to avoid getting knocked down. But Alabama showed Saturday it can get back up.

The Crimson Tide pushed through some first-half blemishes to pull away in the second half and ultimately defeat the Rebels 24-10 at Bryant-Denny Stadium to open SEC play.

Here are observations and takeaways from the game between No. 12 Alabama (3-1, 1-0 SEC) and No. 16 Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1).

Jalen Milroe gives life to the offense but still has work to do

The offense finally had more life under it with Milroe at quarterback. A week ago, the group looked zapped, but that wasn't the case against Ole Miss. That didn't mean there weren't issues, because there were, but Milroe could at least move the offense and showed why he's the quarterback with which Alabama went.

He made plays as a passer and a runner. At times he found ways to work around an offensive line that is still looking for consistency. Alabama adding more designed runs for Milroe also proved to be a good decision.

Although Milroe made a handful of plays, he still couldn't avoid some blemishes. He made an ill-advised throw near the goal line that resulted in an interception and cost the Crimson Tide points in the first half.

The deep ball was there for Milroe, though. He showed grit staying in the pocket to hit Amari Niblack for a score.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold shining in secondary

Arnold made plays in a variety of ways. He provided stout tackling on the perimeter, and he also had a key interception in the second half.

Kool-Aid McKinstry is the bigger name at cornerback, but Arnold showed Saturday he's capable of being one of the best players on the defense.

Sacks, a bad snap and an offensive line still with plenty of questions

A quarter of the way into the season, the offensive line continues to be a question mark.

Alabama allowed four sacks and nine tackles for loss in the first half. Then it greatly improved in the second half, allowing no more sacks or tackles for loss.

A bad snap from center Seth McLaughlin also proved costly again when Alabama had a chance to score from the 1-yard line.

The offensive line play improved in the second half, but the inconsistency remains a problem the group needs to correct.

