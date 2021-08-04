Alabama football: Projecting Alabama’s offensive MVP

Fall camp will start in a couple of days and the 2021-2022 season will officially kickoff. A new season brings new players, and new players bring new opportunities. One opportunity that has presented itself, is who will be this year’s offensive MVP for Alabama.

Last season saw Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith, and Najee Harris all become finalists for the Heisman Trophy. While I am not expecting anything remotely close to that this season, it doesn’t mean that the offense will be chopped liver.

So who will take charge this year for the Tide?

Three of the more significant returners from last year’s team are John Metchie, Brian Robinson, and Jahleel Billingsley. While I am expecting really good seasons from each of those guys, I don’t see them having such spectacular seasons that they would be awarded offensive MVP.

Metchie will be the primary receiving target out-wide for Bill O’Brien and Bryce Young, but I am expecting a heavy dose of both TE’s Jahleel Billingsley and Cameron Latu, especially early on in the season while Bryce Young is getting his feet wet.

Robinson will likely be the number one back this season, but with the loaded stable of running backs, it looks to be more of a running back by committee this fall. Jace McClellan, Roydell Williams, and maybe even freshman five-star Camar Wheaton will likely see plenty of playing time.

Billingsley is one of the top TE’s in the entire country and will flourish under first-year offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. But the guy who generated the most buzz this spring was Cameron Latu. It is possible that Alabama has the best TE duo in the nation.

Now, I love the big guys up front as much as anyone, but let’s keep it real here, an offensive lineman is not going to be MVP.

We are left with sophomore QB Bryce Young. To some, this was the obvious choice and this article could have been one paragraph, but I have a word count criteria that I have to meet!

In all seriousness, Bryce Young is a former five-star prospect that many thought would come to Alabama and overtake Mac Jones as the starter last fall. Young may not be the biggest guy, but he is a very instinctive player and plays much bigger than his size would indicate. Young has the ability to move around and outside the pocket to extend plays both on the ground and through the air.

He may not throw for 4,500 yards like Mac did last season, and it may even take him a few games to get adjusted to the college game, but Bryce has the physical tools and the mental aptitude to be an elite college football QB. For this reason, I am projecting Bryce to be the offensive MVP for Alabama this season.

Bryce Young projected regular season stat line:

3,100 yards passing, 32 passing touchdowns, and 8 interceptions.

350 yards rushing, 4 rushing touchdowns.

