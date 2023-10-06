Alabama football projected to have shocking bowl opponent in 2023

When you think of college football bowl season, it’s almost been a guarantee for the past 15 years that the Crimson Tide will be in contention for the national championship. With one loss on their resume through just five weeks, Alabama is certainly on the outside looking in. However, if the Tide can win out and win the SEC Championship their spot will be nearly guaranteed.

This year, it is a wide-open race with no team truly separating themselves from the pack. The PAC-12 has been the best conference so far this season with USC, Oregon, and Washington all ranked inside the top ten. As we get deeper into conference play, we will really begin to separate the pretenders from the contenders and even I am not 100% certain which side the Tide are on in 2023.

Erick Smith of USA TODAY does not believe that the Tide will make the playoffs as he released his 2023 bowl projections from this season. Smith projects that the four teams competing in the College Football Playoffs will be Michigan, Florida State, Georgia and Texas.

Smith has lower expectations for the Tide as he projects them to meet up with Fresno State in the Peach Bowl. A win over the Aggies this weekend on the road this weekend would be a monumental step towards the playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire