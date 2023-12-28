Alabama football practice report: Intel from Dec. 28 practice before Rose Bowl

CARSON, California — Alabama football didn't have practice open long to reporters, but there was enough time to witness a few elements of interest.

Over the course of viewing practice for 15 minutes, onlookers saw stretching and individual work. It was the first glimpse of practice for reporters since Aug. 5, when Alabama football held Fan Day.

Here's what we noticed.

USC transfer cornerback Domani Jackson was in attendance. He is a 6-1, 185-pound cornerback from the 2022 class who was a five-star prospect and the No. 5 player in the class, per the 247Sports Composite. Alabama figures to be in a good spot. Michigan is reportedly another favorite for Jackson.

George Helow was around the linebackers during the individual drill work. Helow joined the Crimson Tide staff ahead of the Rose Bowl. He's a former Michigan linebackers coach. Saban didn't comment whether Helow will be Coleman Hutzler's full-time replacement once Hutzler leaves to join Mississippi State as its defensive coordinator. Hutzler was coaching with Alabama still in California, as he is expected to finish the season with Alabama, per Saban.

The practice also offered the first glimpse of five-star quarterback Julian Sayin, an early enrollee who joined the Crimson Tide after signing earlier in December.

Running back Jase McClellan was seen practicing without a black jersey, which is a good sign meaning he's full go. He said earlier Thursday he feels close to 100% after missing the SEC Championship Game with a foot injury.

MICHIGAN: Why Alabama football's not watching film individually ahead of Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

ALABAMA FOOTBALL: Nick Saban explains 'good, bad and ugly' meetings: How they help Alabama football

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football practice: What we saw Thursday ahead of Rose Bowl