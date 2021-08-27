Alabama football position preview: Wide receivers

Now that we have completed the defensive side of the ball in our position previews, we shift our focus to the offensive side. Today we will look at the wide receivers.

John Metchie, 6-foot-0, 195, JR

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) runs against Florida during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Metchie began last season as the third option for QB Mac Jones. Then Jaylen Waddle went down in the Tennessee game and Metchie quickly moved up the depth chart. Metchie finished last season with 55 catches for 916 yards and 6 touchdowns. This season Metchie looks to be the primary target out wide for first-year starter Bryce Young and be a leader of a young and talented group of wide receivers.

Slade Bolden, 5-foot-11, 194, RSJR

Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden (18)mwarms up before an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Slade Bolden is looking to fill the role of the slot this season as a redshirt junior. Bolden is a good athlete who actually played QB in high school. Bolden even threw a touchdown pass in his redshirt freshman season back in 2019. Bolden caught his first touchdown pass of his career back in January in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Jameson Williams, 6-foot-2, 189, JR

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jameson Williams (6) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jameson Williams transferred to Alabama earlier this year from Ohio State. The speedy wideout has quickly made a name for himself in Tuscaloosa. Do not be surprised if this guy receives plenty of targets this season.

Javon Baker, 6-foot-2, 206, SO

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Javon Baker (5) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Javon Baker is a talented sophomore who looks to crack the starting lineup this fall for Alabama. Baker turned a lot of heads as a true freshman last season but with DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, John Metchie, and Slade Bolden ahead of him, it was hard to see playing time. I expect a rock-solid sophomore season from Baker.

JoJo Earle, 5-foot-10, 170, FR

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: A detailed look of a Alabama Crimson Tide helmet during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

JoJo Earle has really come on strong the last couple of weeks of fall camp, even getting some reps with the first team. Earle is in the mold of a Jaylen Waddle and can score from anywhere on the field anytime he touches the ball. Earle could also get some looks as a returner.

Traeshon Holden, 6-foot-3, 208, SO

Apr 17, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Crimson defensive back Josh Jobe (28) makes a tackle on White wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) during the University of Alabama A-Day Game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Holden is a big physical receiver who has strong hands. Holden was one of the standouts in this year's A-Day game back in April. Holden will be battling for playing time this season but has a bright future.

Agiye Hall, 6-foot-3, 195, FR

Apr 17, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Crimson wide receiver Agiye Hall (17) celebrates after making a great catch during the University of Alabama A-Day Game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Agiye Hall put people on notice this spring with some incredible receptions in the A-Day game. Hall is a ligament deep threat with an incredible catch radius. His ability to make the contested catches will make him a great red zone threat.

Other names to watch

Apr 17, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Crimson wide receiver Thaiu Jones-Bell (14) evades a tackle by White defensive back Kristian Story (11) in the University of Alabama A-Day Game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

A few other names to keep your eye on are:

Thaiu Jones-Bell

Christian Leary

Ja'Corey Brooks

