Alabama football position preview: Running backs

One of the deepest position groups on the team this season is the running back group. While there isn’t a guy who has superstar status like Najee Harris had last season, there is still plenty of talent and depth.

Let’s take a look!

Brian Robinson Jr., 6-foot-1, 225, RSSR

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) runs the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tuf Borland (32) and linebacker Baron Browning (5) during the fourth quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Robinson Jr. has patiently waited his turn for an opportunity to become the feature back at Alabama. Now, in his fifth season in Tuscaloosa, the opportunity has presented itself. Robison finished the 2020 season strong against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship game finishing with 10 carries for 69 yards. Robinson looks to build off that performance and become the lead back in a stable full of young talented players.

Jase McClellan, 5-foot-11, 212, SO

Nov 21, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (21) runs against Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

Jase McClellan could prove to be one of the most dynamic running backs in the SEC this season. He flashed his ability last season in a limited role. He finished his freshman season with 245 yards rushing while averaging 10.7 yards per carry.

Trey Sanders, 6-foot-0, 214, RSSO

Oct 3, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Trey Sanders (24) attempts to evade Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) as he runs the ball at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated A&M 52-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

If anyone is due some good luck this season, it's Trey Sanders. After suffering a season-ending injury in fall camp of his freshman season, Sanders then was in an automobile accident last fall that cut his sophomore season short. When healthy, Trey Sanders is one of the most talented backs in the country.

Roydell Williams, 5-foot-10, 208, SO

Nov 21, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Yusuf Corker (29) stops Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (23) short of the goal line at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

Roydell Williams is also a young talented back who performed well as a true freshman last season in a limited role. Williams is a physical back and always seems to fall forward anytime he has the ball. During the annual A-Day game, Williams displayed soft hands in the passing game, making him a threat out of the backfield.

Camar Wheaton, 5-foot-11, 190, FR

Alabama football

Photo Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Camar Wheaton is a talented five-star true freshman back from Garland, TX. Wheaton has turned heads this fall and is rumored to be in the competition for the role as a kick returner. With all of the talented backs ahead of him, it is a little uncertain where Wheaton could fall on the depth chart. Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide! Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

1

1