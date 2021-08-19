Alabama football position preview: Linebackers

Yesterday we started our series of position previews with the defensive backs and today move inside the box with the linebackers.

We are going to look at the four starters at linebacker and then a bonus player that I expect to get plenty of reps. Let’s get started!

Will Anderson

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Will Anderson is entering his sophomore campaign as one of the most hyped players in all of college football. Last season Anderson finished with 10.5 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. Anderson has a chance to be the most dominant pass rusher in the nation.

Chris Allen

Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen (4) hits Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) during the second half of Alabama's 41-24 win over Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Maybe one of the most underrated players in the entire country is Chris Allen. Allen is coming a season where he had 13 tackles for loss and 6 sacks. Allen has slimmed down this summer from 250 pounds to 242 pounds and looks to be a more effective pass rusher to pair with Will Anderson.

Christian Harris

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris celebrates a sack of Missouri quarterback Shawn Robinson during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Christian Harris was thrown into the fire as a true freshman back in 2019 and went through some ups and downs as any freshman would. The 2020 season showed us that Harris is ready to be an elite linebacker in the SEC. The good news for Harris is that Tennessee transfer Henry To'o To'o will be handling the signal calling this fall which will allow Harris to play his more natural position at WILL instead of MIKE. Harris should have a strong season and could see his named called in the first round of next year's NFL draft.

Henry To'o To'o

Tennessee linebacker Henry To'o To'o (11) celebrates his first down after a catch on a fake punt during the second quarter at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

Gw55884

The Tennessee transfer came to Alabama this summer as perhaps the best transfer in all of college football. His transition to Tuscaloosa as gone better than expected. He already has a great grasp of the defense and like I mentioned earlier, he will be handing the signal calling on defense as the MIKE. To'o To'o and Christian Harris make up arguably the best inside linebacker duo in the country.

Jaylen Moody

Alabama linebacker Jaylen Moody (42) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Jaylen Moody is a guy who was looking to replace Dylan Moses who moved on to the NFL. Then Henry To'o To'o transferred and forced Moody back to the second team. Even with Harris and To'o To'o being high-level linebackers, I do expect Moody to see plenty of action this fall. Moody is an experienced player and showed this spring that he is ready to become a contributor on the defense.

