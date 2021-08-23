Alabama football position preview: Defensive line

Today we wrap up the defensive side of our position preview with the defensive line. This group is one of the deepest position groups on the team. Head coach Nick Saban said there could be as many as eight or nine players in the rotation.

Let’s take a look at those guys right now!

LaBryan Ray

Nov 24, 2018; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LaBryan Ray (89) pressures Auburn Tigers quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Ray has all of the ability in the world. If the guy can stay healthy he will make a positive impact on the defensive line. He has missed the start of fall camp due to a groin injury suffered towards the end of the summer. He is expected to be back pretty soon.

DJ Dale

Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale (94) celebrates a stop against Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday October 26, 2019.

Dale is heading into his third year in Tuscaloosa. He started as a true freshman in 2019 and was really impressive. Nagging injuries started to pile up and his production dipped a bit in the 2020 season. Like Ray, a healthy Dale could be a good producer for the Tide defensive line.

Phidarian Mathis

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Phidarian Mathis #48 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates following the College Football Playoff National Championship game win over the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Mathis is one of the leaders of the team as he enters his fifth year at Alabama. Last season Mathis started to flash his ability recording five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Mathis could be in for a big senior season.

Tim Smith

Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith (50) prepares for the next play during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Smith perhaps has the most hype among the defensive lineman heading into the 2021 season. Smith come on strong down the stretch last season for the Tide. Smith has the size and athleticism to be the next great defensive lineman to come through Tuscaloosa.

Justin Eboigbe

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Eboigbe is heading into his third season with the Tide and has been a part of the rotation each of his first two seasons. Eboigbe is looking to take the next step this season and become a more constant contributor to the Tide defense.

Byron Young

Dec 5, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Byron Young (47) celebrates after a sack against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Like Eboigbe, Young is entering his third year in the program. He has also been in the rotation for the past couple of seasons and has shown flashes of great ability. Young is a player not many talk about, but I think he has a chance to make a name for himself this season.

Jamil Burroughs

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jamil Burroughs (98) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Burroughs is a talented player who saw some action as a true freshman last season. In the off-season, Burroughs dropped some weight to become more athletic. Last season Burroughs played at around 326 pounds, now he is listed at 312 pounds. Burroughs has a chance to be a special player for the Tide.

Jah-Marien Latham

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham (93) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Latham is one of the smaller defensive linemen on the team weighing in at 278 pounds. Latham started creating buzz this spring when at the A-Day game he totaled four tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss. Latham's quickness at the point of attack is his greatest strength.

Stephon Wynn

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. (90) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wynn has had sort of an injury-riddled career so far for the Tide, so he has primarily played in mop-up duty. Wynn hopes to change that this season and work his way into the talented rotation.

Other players to watch

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham (52) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Some of the other players who could see some action this fall along the defensive line are:

Braylen Ingraham

Tim Keenan

Damon Payne

Anqiun Barnes

Monkell Goodwine

The depth at the defensive line is almost laughable for Alabama. It will be interesting to see how the staff mixes and matches the guys upfront.

