Alabama football poised to pass 2001 Miami as all-time king of NFL draft
The 2001 Miami Hurricanes are considered to be the greatest collection of players in college football history, at least as measured by the NFL draft.
That roster included 38 players who went on to be drafted between 2002 and 2006. The website fivethirtyeight.com measured rosters by a mathematical formula in 2014 and declared it "the single most talented college roster" ever.
That may be about to change. What happens Thursday through Saturday at the NFL draft in Cleveland could hand that mantle to Alabama's 2017 team.
That UA roster includes 32 players who have already been drafted, with more to come this week when Najee Harris, Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith and others are slated to be picked by NFL teams. BetMGM has the over/under of total Alabama players to be drafted this year at 11.5, with an over/under of 5.5 for the first round.
Alabama went 13-1 in 2017, winning the national championship. That roster has sent such players as Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Jacobs, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Calvin Ridley to the NFL so far.
LIGHTWEIGHT OR HEAVYWEIGHT?: DeVonta Smith’s weight back in the headlines as NFL Draft approaches
CECIL HURT: Listen to NFL Draft critics and you wonder how Alabama football wins all those games
HOW HIGH WILL HE GO?: Does Todd McShay think Najee Harris is a first-round draft pick?
Among those 32 Alabama picks are 29 players who have started at least one NFL game, 19 of whom have started at least one full season. Those players have combined for three Pro Bowls in their budding careers, and Fitzpatrick has been named first-team All-Pro twice.
Counted in that total of 32 draftees from the UA 2017 roster is Jalen Hurts, who transferred to Oklahoma to finish his collegiate career before being selected in the second round of last year's draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Miami 2001 went 12-0 and also won the national title. That roster had a backfield that included Frank Gore, Najeh Davenport, Clinton Portis and Willis McGahee. Wideout Andre Johnson, safety Ed Reed and tight ends Jeremy Shockey and Kellen Winslow II were also on that team.
Thirty players from 2001 Miami started at least one NFL game, with 22 starting a full season or more. Thirteen made at least one Pro Bowl, combining for 46 trips. Four were named first-team All-Pro, combining for nine such honors. Reed has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Here's a look at 2001 Miami and 2017 Alabama in the NFL draft:
NFL Draft picks from 2001 Miami Hurricanes
NFL Draft picks from 2017 Crimson Tide
2002 First round
2018 First round
Bryant McKinnie, offensive tackle (Minnesota Vikings)*+
Minkah Fitzpatrick, safety (Miami Dolphins)*+&
Jeremy Shockey, tight end (New York Giants)*+&
Daron Payne, defensive tackle (Washington)*
Phillip Buchanon, cornerback (Oakland Raiders)*
Rashaan Evans, linebacker (Tennessee Titans)*
Ed Reed, safety (Baltimore Ravens)*+&^
Calvin Ridley, wide receiver (Atlanta Falcons)*
Mike Rumph, cornerback (San Francisco 49ers)*
Third round
Second round
Ronnie Harrison, safety (Jacksonville Jaguars)*
Clinton Portis, running back (Denver Broncos)*+
Fourth round
Fourth round
Da'Shawn Hand, defensive tackle (Detroit Lions)#
Martin Bibla, offensive guard (Atlanta Falcons)#
Anthony Averett, cornerback (Baltimore Ravens)#
Najeh Davenport, running back (Green Bay Packers)#
Fifth round
Sixth round
JK Scott, punter (Green Bay Packers)*
James Lewis, safety (Indianapolis Colts)
Sixth round
Seventh round
Shaun Dion Hamilton, linebacker (Washington)#
Daryl Jones, wide receiver (New York Giants)#
Bradley Bozeman, offensive guard (Baltimore Ravens)*
Joaquin Gonzalez, offensive tackle (Cleveland Browns)#
Seventh round
Bo Scarbrough, running back (Dallas Cowboys)#
2003 NFL Draft
Joshua Frazier, defensive tackle (Pittsburgh Steelers)
First round
Andre Johnson, wide receiver (Houston Texans)*+&
2019 NFL Draft
Jerome McDougle, defensive end (Philadelphia Eagles)
First round
Willis McGahee, running back (Buffalo Bills)*+
Quinnen Williams, defensive tackle (New York Jets)*
William Joseph, defensive tackle (New York Giants)*
Jonah Williams, offensive tackle (Cincinnati Bengals)*
Third round
Josh Jacobs, running back (Oakland Raiders)*+
Andrew Williams, defensive end (San Francisco 49ers)#
Second round
Fourth round
Irv Smith Jr., tight end (Minnesota Vikings)*
Jamaal Green, defensive end (Philadelphia Eagles)
Third round
Fifth round
Damien Harris, running back (New England Patriots)*
Matt Walters, defensive end (New York Jets)
Fourth round
Seventh round
Christian Miller, linebacker (Carolina Panthers)
Ken Dorsey, quarterback (San Francisco 49ers)#
Fifth round
Deionte Thompson, safety (Arizona Cardinals)#
2004 NFL Draft
Ross Pierschbacher, offensive guard (Washington)
First round
Mack Wilson, linebacker (Cleveland Browns)*
Sean Taylor, safety (Washington)*+
Sixth round
Kellen Winslow II, tight end (Cleveland Browns)*+
Isaiah Buggs, defensive end (Pittsburgh Steelers)#
Jonathan Vilma, linebacker (New York Jets)*+
DJ Williams, linebacker (Denver Broncos)*
2020 NFL Draft
Vernon Carey, offensive tackle (Miami Dolphins)*
First round
Vince Wilfork, nose tackle (New England Patriots)*+&
Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback (Miami Dolphins)#
Seventh round
Jedrick Wills, offensive tackle (Cleveland Browns)*
Darrell McClover, linebacker (New York Jets)
Henry Ruggs, wide receiver (Las Vegas Raiders)*
Alfonso Marshall, cornerback (Chicago Bears)
Jerry Jeudy (Denver Broncos)*
Carlos Joseph, offensive tackle (San Diego Chargers)
Second round
Xavier McKinney, safety (New York Giants)#
2005 NFL Draft
Trevon Diggs, cornerback (Dallas Cowboys)*
First round
Jalen Hurts, quarterback (Philadelphia Eagles)# - drafted after transferring to Oklahoma
Antrel Rolle, safety (Arizona Cardinals)*+
Raekwon Davis, defensive tackle (Miami Dolphins)*
Second round
Third round
Roscoe Parrish, wide receiver (Buffalo Bills)#
Terrell Lewis, linebacker (Los Angeles Rams)
Third round
Anfernee Jennings, linebacker (New England Patriots)#
Frank Gore, running back (San Francisco 49ers)*+
Sixth round
2021 NFL Draft projections
Chris Myers, offensive guard (Denver Broncos)*+
Possible first-round picks from 2017 roster
Mac Jones, quarterback
2006 NFL draft
Najee Harris, running back
First round
Alex Leatherwood, offensive tackle
Kelly Jennings, cornerback (Seattle Seahawks)*
DeVonta Smith, wide receiver
Second round
Possible day two picks
Rocky McIntosh, linebacker (Washington)*
Deonte Brown, offensive guard
Third round
Dylan Moses, linebacker
Rashad Butler, offensive tackle (Carolina Panthers)#
Possible day three picks
Fourth round
Miller Forristall, tight end
Leon Williams, linebacker (Cleveland Browns)*
Thomas Fletcher, long snapper
Orien Harris, defensive tackle (Pittsburgh Steelers)#
Joshua McMillon, linebacker
Fifth round
Marcus Maxey, cornerback (Kansas City Chiefs)
*started at least one NFL season
#started at least one NFL game
+Pro Bowl
&All-Pro
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football poised to pass 2001 Miami as king of NFL draft