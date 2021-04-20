Alabama football players receive their 2020 championship rings

James Fletcher, The Tuscaloosa News
·1 min read
An Alabama football spring tradition continued Monday as members of the 2020 team were presented with championship rings during the annual steak-and-beans dinner following the previous weekend's A-Day Game.

The rings commemorating Alabama's 2020-21 SEC and national championships were received by players Monday. The national title rings feature 208 stones that surround the signature script letter "A" and three trophies on the top. The sides feature the player's name and the score of the national title game, in which Alabama defeated Ohio State 52-24 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Offensive lineman Chris Owens and other current and former players showed off their rings on social media.

After the ring presentation, the team split into two groups for dinner, based on the outcome of the spring game.

More A-Day: Alabama was without some stars for spring game, but Nick Saban stepped in and stole the show

Repeat?: Alabama football lost some star power, so watching national champions try to repeat will be fascinating

The White team, which won the A-Day Game 13-10 led by MVP Bryce Young, was rewarded with a steak dinner, complete with fine silverware and tablecloths.

Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale shows off his new championship rings.
Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale shows off his new championship rings.

The Crimson team was forced to look on from across the room while eating beans and franks off paper plates.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football players receive rings at steak-and-beans dinner

